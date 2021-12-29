Headlines — December 29

News

US helps Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, Belarus

The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine’s borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine’s border service said on Dec. 28.

Armed group in Iraq demands US forces withdraw by end of 2021, threatens violence

The Iraqi Supreme Court on Dec. 27 ratified the parliamentary election results, clearing the path for the forming of a government. Kataib Hezbollah, one of the groups that disputed the election results, wants all U.S. military forces out of Iraq by the end of 2021.

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

Business

This company’s drone set flight-time records. But what it really wants is more work with the Pentagon

Small business Platform Aerospace continued to set records in 2021 with its Vanilla Unmanned family of drones, but the company says itís working to ensure itís building a relevant warfighting platform, not just an aerospace novelty.

With first shipboard radar now running, Raytheon looks to upgrade SPY-6 for distributed operations

Even as Raytheon Missiles and Defense is building and installing its first SPY-6 radars, itís also working with the U.S. Navy to add new functions to the radars with a software tool that would connect shipsí radars for an enhanced view of potential threats on the ocean.

Defense

Congress authorizes Medal of Honor for 5 soldiers and awards upgrade for 4 Black Hawk Down troops

The nation’s highest award for valor — the Medal of Honor — may be given to five soldiers after President Joe Bidenís signed the 2021 defense policy bill.

SOUTHCOM plans a space component to help fight crime, grow ties in the Americas

U.S. Southern Command is planning to expand its military space engagement in the Americas to help partner nations in ways China and Russia don’t, in part by combating crime from drug trafficking to deforestation and illegal fishing.

Judge rejects Oklahoma’s lawsuit over National Guard vaccine mandate

U.S. District Judge Stephen Friot denied Oklahoma’s request for a preliminary injunction, saying the claims by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, and 16 anonymous Oklahoma National Guard members were without merit.

Pentagon advises booster shots as COVID cases surge over holidays

Department of Defense has recommended COVID-19 booster shots for anyone who is eligible as the latest variant of the disease has swept across the U.S., sidelined a Navy ship and infected staff members.

Biden signs NDAA into law, but when will the money really come?

NDAA is a budget boon for the Pentagon, but a looming Continuing Resolution deadline complicates matters.

US Air Force squadron becomes first operational unit to drop StormBreaker bomb

A squadron from Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho has become the first operational unit to use the GBU-53/B StormBreaker smart bomb ó a major step forward for the long-delayed small diameter bomb.†

Veterans

Air Force veteran shares his battle with ALS and his work championing for awareness

Because medical experts estimate the disease will continue to grow within the veteran population as a result, the Department of Veterans Affairs made ALS a service-connected illness.