AF briefs opportunities to enhance Army air defense mission

The 505th Command and Control Wing, Hurlburt Field, Fla., sent a joint team in support of the 32d Army Air Missile Defense Command Commanding General’s Green Tab Forum at Fort Bliss, Texas, Dec. 2-3, 2021.

The 505th CCW is organized under the United States Air Force Warfare Center at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

The 32nd AAMDC is a theater-level U.S. Army air and missile defense multi-component organization with a worldwide, 72-hour deployment mission. Army air defense leaders from Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort Hood, Texas, Fort Sill, Okla., Fort Bliss, Texas, and Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, attended the forum.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kari Mott, Commander, 505th Training Squadron, two 505th TRS instructors, and Army Maj. James Watson, Army Joint Support Team Integrated Air and Missile Defense instructor briefed Army leaders during the Green Tab Forum.

During the visit, the CCW’s joint team observed tactical PATRIOT emplacement drills from Headquarters and Headquarters Battery 5th Battalion, 52nd Air Defense Artillery, or HHB 5-52 ADA. The team was provided an overview explanation of the drills which included the emplacement of the antenna mast group and the initiation of the Information Coordination Central which is the battalion’s tactical command and control node.

“Having direct interaction with the largest and most active AAMDC will render tangible dividends for our students and the joint force as a whole,” said Army Maj. James Watson, AJST IAMD instructor.

The purpose of the forum was to recognize milestones accomplished and acknowledge IAMD tactics, techniques, and procedures, emerging threats, and new priorities, including equipment fielding and modernization plans. As part of this forum, 505th TRS and AJST provided an overview of their mission, shared equities, and training opportunities available to enhance the 32d AAMDC’s mission.

The AJST in support of the 505th CCW conducts Army joint air-ground operations education, training, and command and control systems integration. The 505th Training Squadron’s mission is to train joint and coalition warfighters on C2 processes and systems used to employ air, space, and cyber at the operational level of war for geographic air operations centers and functional operations centers.

The joint team met with the 32nd AAMDC’s Deputy Commanding Officer Col. Glenn Henke, during an office call at his headquarters. During the engagement, Henke shared a common goal to capitalize on information exchanges with AJST and 505th TRS, and the willingness to increase collaboration on air-ground operations and air operations center training.

Following the office call, Lt. Col. Mott, identified the value of increased collaboration, stating, “As we transition the Air Operations Center Formal Training Unit to be more focused on the pacing challenge, the relationships made here and the collaboration going forward, will be vital to mission success.”

At the conclusion of the joint 505th TRS/AJST brief, the Commanding General of the 32nd AAMDC, Army Brig. Gen. Stewart said, “I encourage you to get your leaders to these joint courses as an investment to our future force.”