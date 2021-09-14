Missile defense test launch completed at Vandenberg

Space Force personnel launched a ground-based interceptor missile, an element of the nation’s Ground-based Midcourse Defense System Sept. 12, 2021.

The launch took place at 10:30 a.m., PDT, from Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.

Vandenberg’s Space Launch Delta, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the U.S. Northern Command were all part of the test.

Col. Robert Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, was the launch decision authority.

“Today was another milestone in the longstanding partnership between Space Launch Delta 30 and the Missile Defense Agency,” said Long. “Once again, the combined team displayed their hallmark professionalism and ‘can-do’ attitude in making this a successful test.”







