AF names Florida base as preferred location for next KC-46A Pegasus

by Air Force
A KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft connects with an F-15 Strike Eagle test aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on Oct. 29th, 2018. The 418th Flight Test Squadron is conducting refueling tests with the fighter at Edwards Air Force Base, California. Although Edwards has almost every aircraft in the Air Force's inventory for flight testing and system upgrades, the base does not have F-15s, so the 40th Flight Test Squadron from Eglin is assisting with the KC-46A refueling tests. The KC-46A Pegasus is intended to start replacing the Air Force's aging tanker fleet, which has been refueling aircraft for more than 50 years. With more refueling capacity and enhanced capabilities, improved efficiency and increased capabilities for cargo and aeromedical evacuation, the KC-46A will provide aerial refueling support to the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, and allied nation aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt Michael Jackson).

The U.S. Air Force has selected MacDill Air Force Base near Tampa, Fla., as the preferred location to host the next active duty KC-46A Pegasus aircraft. The announcement was made Dec. 21, 2021.

The decision was made after conducting site surveys that assessed locations based on factors related to mission, infrastructure capacity, community support, environmental considerations and cost.

Twenty-four KC-46As will replace active duty KC-135 Stratotankers at MacDill AFB.

The new tankers will bring many enhanced capabilities, such as boom and drogue refueling on the same sortie, worldwide navigations and communication, cargo capacity on the entire main deck floor, receiver air refueling, improved force protection, and multi-point air refueling capability.

A final basing decision will be made after an environmental impact analysis, which is expected to take place in fall 2023. Fairchild AFB, Wash., is considered a reasonable alternative and will also undergo an environmental impact analysis.

