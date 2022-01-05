Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Md., is awarded a $32,295,592 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P00027) to a previously awarded contract (N0042120C0003). This modification exercises options to provide research and development, engineering, technical, and logistics support services in support of the delivery of fully integrated command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence electronic radio communication systems for shipboard installation in support of the Ship and Air Integration Warfare Division, Naval Air Warfare Center Webster Outlying Field, Saint Inigoes, Md..† Work will be performed in Saint Inigoes, Md., (60 percent); California, Md., (30 percent); Bath, Maine (5 percent); and Pascagoula, Miss., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,210,000 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., is awarded a $13,354,687 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1207) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (FA830720G0032). This order provides for the development, buildout, and sustainment support of the development, security, and operations in support of the F-35 Joint Program Office cloud software ecosystems. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., and is expected to be completed in January 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Air Force) funds in the amount $1,780,727 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems Integration Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, has been awarded a $24,538,730 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00010) to previously awarded contract FA8807-21-C-0003 for the Military Global Positioning System User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) contract. The modification incorporates MSI Engineering Change Proposal-1 into the baseline and provides continued MSI with Next Generation Application-Specific Integrated Circuit Technology Development capabilities. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Space Force research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,103,746 will be obligated at the time of the award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $271,548,206. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Space Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Martin Company Inc., North Las Vegas, Nev., has been awarded a $7,699,625 option exercise modification (P00013) to previously awarded contract FA8601-18-D-0004 for the exercise of an option for additional facility and equipment support under the basic contract. Work will be performed in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $7,699,625 are being obligated at the time of the award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $37,284,398. Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, is the contracting activity.