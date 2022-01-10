Lockheed Martin upgrades sensor systems on Egypt’s Apache fleet under new contract

Lockheed Martin has received a $102 million contract award to upgrade 25 of Egypt’s AH-64D Apaches to the E-model version of the aircraft.

This modernization for the Egyptian Air Force includes Lockheed Martin’s Gen III Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (Gen III TADS/PNVS) and the Gen III Day Sensor Assembly (Gen III DSA).

The award is part of an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract signed with the U.S. Army. The ID/IQ serves as the contracting vehicle to provide Gen III DSA and Gen III TADS/PNVS systems and services.

Under the order, Lockheed Martin is delivering the upgraded sensor kits as part of a remanufacture effort to upgrade D-model Apaches to E-models.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to a strong and sustained partnership with our customers in the United States and around the world,” said Tom Eldredge, Director of Lockheed Martin’s Missiles and Fire Control Rotary Wing Sensors program. “This contract enables us to respond rapidly to Egypt’s emerging defense needs, including requirements for new sensor systems and upgrades.”

The work will be performed at the Boeing Apache Helicopter Plant in Mesa, Arizona with an estimated completion date of July 2024.

Gen III TADS/PNVS, known as the “eyes of the Apache,” provides pilots with long-range, precision engagement and pilotage capabilities for safe flight during day, night, and adverse weather missions. Gen III DSA increases Gen III TADS/PNVS designation and ranging capabilities to fully accommodate current weapons and those planned for the future.

The upgraded sensor enables Apache pilots to see high-resolution, high-definition, near-infrared, and color imagery on cockpit displays. Gen III DSA also provides a new laser pointer marker that improves coordination with ground troops, and an updated multi-mode laser with eye-safe range designation that supports flight in urban environments and critical training exercises.