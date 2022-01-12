Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Andrew C. Chen, doing business as Tectonics,* Emeryville, Calif., is awarded a maximum-value $99,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract for multi-discipline architect-engineer services in the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest area of responsibility (AOR). No task orders are being issued at this time. Work will be performed at various government installations located within the NAVFAC Southwest AOR including, but not limited to, California (86 percent); Arizona (5 percent); Nevada (5 percent); Colorado (1 percent); New Mexico (1 percent); and Utah (1 percent), and may be available worldwide (1 percent). Work is expected to be completed by January 2030. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy) funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with 15 proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N62473-22-D-1402).

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $44,813,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274222F9921) under previously-awarded, multiple-award construction contract N62742-19-D-1332 for the construction of earth-covered magazines at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The task order contains nine unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative task order value to $76,095,000. Work will be performed in Joint Region Marianas, Guam, and is expected to be completed by January 2025. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $44,813,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

MTFA Architecture,* Arlington, Va., is awarded a $9,999,070 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for multi-discipline architect and engineer services for planning, design, construction, evaluation of new construction, and renovation projects in support of the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, Dam Neck Activity, Wallops Island, the Naval Observatory, and Pumpkin Neck Annex Experimental area. Work will be performed in Dahlgren, Va., (70 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (15 percent); Accomack, Va., (10 percent); and Washington, D.C., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2022 working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $500 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with nine proposals received. The award is negotiated under the authority of Public Law (P.L.) 92-582 (40 U.S. Code 541). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division, Dahlgren, Va., is the contracting activity (N0017822D4400).

*Small business