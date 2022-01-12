Headlines — January 12

News

Kremlin says Russia-US talks on Ukraine offer little optimism

The negotiations were held amid soaring tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukraine’s border that has stoked fears of a possible invasion.

N Korea’s Kim calls for more ‘military muscle’ after watching hypersonic missile test

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for boosting the country’s strategic military forces as he observed the test of a hypersonic missile, state media said on Jan. 12, officially attending a missile launch for the first time in nearly two years.

Private group keeps Afghanistan evacuations flying despite ground halt

Group leader: “There are Americans saying, ‘Help me, help me, help me.” And the State Department is saying, ‘Fill out your form in triplicate.”

Business

Explosion video shows drone obliterating another drone in test for US Army

U.S. Army weapons maker Raytheon has aired footage of its military-grade Coyote drones blowing up a range of unmanned aerial vehicles in mid-flight.

Destroyer Preble to get Lockheed high-energy laser in 2022

Planned HELIOS installation comes amid congressional scrutiny of the tech and tightening contract deadlines.

Raytheon to start backfitting destroyers with SPY-6 radar

The new radar represents a significant jump in capability from the flight IIA’s current technology.

Collins Aerospace will update B-52 power generation

The improvements will help boost the B-52’s range while reducing its carbon footprint, Collins reported.

Defense

Inspector general investigating whether services are screening recruits for extremism

The Pentagon inspector general’s audit follows new Pentagon recruiting guidelines on extremism.

On the frontline against China, the US Coast Guard is taking on missions the US Navy can’t do

The Coast Guard has been a key player, as it can conduct missions that the other services aren’t equipped or allowed to do.

Fates of 12 DOD advisory boards have yet to be announced

As the anniversary approaches of Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III’s unprecedented purge of civilian advisory boards, up to a dozen boards are still in limbo.

Army is turning robotic combat vehicles into tank hunters

The Army is arming robots with anti-tank missiles to destroy enemy armored vehicles.

Surface warfare boss unveils strategy to create ‘more ready ships,’ better trained sailors

Here are the five lines of effort that could see the U.S. Navy’s surface fleet become larger and more capable.