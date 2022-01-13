Airmen jump into ice rescue training

U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron make their way over thin ice while conducting ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
Airmen from the
673rd Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, recently took part ice rescue training.
The fire protection specialists trekked out to Six Mile Lake in Alaska with rafts and equipment in tow to spend a day learning the skills for safe rescue and recovery operations in the frigid conditions of an arctic environment.
Airmen also had to complete a
classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination before being certified as ice rescue technicians.
U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron make their way to open water while conducting ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
Air Force fire protection specialists utilize an inflatable raft while conducting ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Bourque, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, is pulled from open water during ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. Bourque is from Lafayette, La. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron conduct ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)
Airman 1st Class Jose Guzman Garcia, a fire protection specialist assigned to the 673d Civil Engineer Squadron, utilizes an ice axe to create an anchor while conducting ice rescue training at Six Mile Lake on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Dec. 29, 2021. The training taught the JBER firefighters the knowledge and skills necessary for safe rescue and recovery operations in, on, and around the ice and cold water. Upon completing a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination, the fire protection specialists were certified as ice rescue technicians. Guzman Garcia is from Tucson, Ariz. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)