Airmen jump into ice rescue training

Airmen from the 673rd Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, recently took part ice rescue training.

The fire protection specialists trekked out to Six Mile Lake in Alaska with rafts and equipment in tow to spend a day learning the skills for safe rescue and recovery operations in the frigid conditions of an arctic environment.

Airmen also had to complete a classroom session, a practical skills evaluation, and a written examination before being certified as ice rescue technicians.