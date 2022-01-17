Army releases updated COVID-19 vaccination rates

The U.S. Army recently announced updated COVID-19 vaccination rates and exemption requests.

As of Jan. 11, the Army has not involuntarily separated any Soldiers solely for refusing the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As previously announced, this month Army officials intend to issue further guidance for the mandatory initiation of separation for Soldiers who refuse this lawful order.

To date, Army commanders have relieved a total of six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 2,994 general officer written reprimands to Soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.

As the Army accesses and discharges Soldiers and continues to refine data tracking processes, the vaccination percentages will vary slightly.

The Army is not releasing further details on U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard refusals and exemptions prior to the June 30, 2022 completion goal for each component.