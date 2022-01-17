fbpx
Army releases updated COVID-19 vaccination rates

by Army News Service
Indiana National Guard Spc. Christopher Santillan-Paiz administers a a COVID-19 vaccination to a 38th Infantry Division Soldier to maintain personal readiness and to bolster the National Guard's ability to respond to the nationís needs, Oct. 23, 2021. (Army photograph by Sgt. 1st Class Ashley Lovett)

The U.S. Army recently announced updated COVID-19 vaccination rates and exemption requests.

As of Jan. 11, the Army has not involuntarily separated any Soldiers solely for refusing the lawful order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As previously announced, this month Army officials intend to issue further guidance for the mandatory initiation of separation for Soldiers who refuse this lawful order.

To date, Army commanders have relieved a total of six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, and issued 2,994 general officer written reprimands to Soldiers for refusing the vaccination order.

As the Army accesses and discharges Soldiers and continues to refine data tracking processes, the vaccination percentages will vary slightly.

For details on Army National Guard vaccination rates, please contact the National Guard Bureau, NGBMediaDesk@mail.mil.

The Army is not releasing further details on U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Army National Guard refusals and exemptions prior to the June 30, 2022 completion goal for each component.

