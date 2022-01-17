Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

iHealth Labs Inc., Sunnyvale, Calif., was awarded a $1,275,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work will be performed in Sunnyvale, Calif., with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2022. American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded in 2022 in the amount of $1,275,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W58P05-22-C-0009).

Roche Diagnostics Corp., Indianapolis, Ind., was awarded a $340,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work will be performed in Indianapolis, Ind., with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2022. American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded in 2022 in the amount of $340,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W58P05-22-C-0010).

Abbott Rapid Dx North America LLC, Orlando, Fla., was awarded a $306,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., with an estimated completion date of March 14, 2022. American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded in 2022 in the amount of $306,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W58P05-22-C-0008).

JV AFH Baumholder, Frankfurt, Germany, was awarded a $72,136,401 firm-fixed-price contract for right-sizing and housing renovations at Smith Barracks, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz, Baumholder, Germany. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Baumholder, Germany, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 13, 2027. Fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 military construction, Army funds in the amount of $72,136,401 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, European District, is the contracting activity (W912GB-22-C-0008).

General Electric Co., Lynn, Mass., was awarded a $12,097,373 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance and overhaul of the UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 14, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-22-F-0147).

Pond Constructors Inc., Peachtree, Ga., was awarded an $8,218,596 firm-fixed-price contract to maintain and repair petroleum systems and facilities. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah; Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Port Hueneme, Calif., Fresno, Calif., Kirtland AFB, N.M., Beale AFB, Calif., Tucson, Ariz., Palmdale, Calif., Tucson, Ariz., Travis AFB, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz., Vandenberg AFB, Calif., Edwards AFB, Calif., March Air Reserve Base, Calif., Gila Bend, Arizl., Creech AFB, Nev., Hill AFB, Utah; Luke AFB, Ariz., Cannon AFB, N.M., Reno, Nev., Nellis AFB, Nev., Tonopah, Nev., and Peachtree Corners, Ga., with an estimated completion date of Jan. 17, 2023. Fiscal 2022 revolving funds in the amount of $8,218,596 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0072).

U.S. Navy

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., is awarded a $74,723,804 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for non-personal professional support services to support the Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants mission to provide a single program executive responsible for acquiring and maintaining the littoral mission capabilities of the littoral combat ship-class from end to end, beginning with procurement, and ending with fleet employment and sustainment. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $74,723,804. Work will be performed at the Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C.; and in McLean, Va. Work is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2021 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $427,000 (3 percent); fiscal 2021 research and development (Department of Defense) funds in the amount of $2,322,000 (14 percent); fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,203,871 (44 percent); and fiscal 2022 research and development (DOD) appropriation account funds in the amount of $6,594,352 (40 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $2,118,000 in fiscal 2021 research and development (DOD) funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016422CB004).

Stauder Technologies,* St. Peters, Mo., is awarded a $49,153,397 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for the development and delivery of software enhancements to the Joint Effects Coordination Link family of digital interoperability software and plugins for the digital precision strike suite family of applications for the Department of Defense and allied forces. The software and applications include digital imagery exploitation engine, kinetic integrated lightweight software individual tactical combat handheld, android precision assault strike suite, and Marine air-ground task force common handheld. Work will be performed in St. Peters, Mo., (90 percent); and China Lake, Calif., (10 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, China Lake, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893622D0014).

AECOM Technical Services Inc., Los Angeles, Calif., is awarded a $28,438,261 cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously-awarded task order (N6274222F0106) under previously-awarded contract N62742-17-D-1800 for comprehensive long-term environmental action at various sites within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific area of responsibility. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $39,798,700. The contract task order modification is for additional support for drinking water system sampling and evaluation, National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System sampling, surface soil sampling, installation of piezometers, completion of synoptic water level monitoring surveys, and groundwater modeling. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by December 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $28,438,261 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems L.P., Waco, Texas, has been awarded a $24,010,821 ceiling, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for C?130H program depot maintenance (PDM). This contract provides for the services required to complete C-130H PDM actions, perform required aircraft modifications and all transactional sustainment actions associated for the C-130 Foreign Military Sales Directorate. Work will be performed in Waco, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales and is the result of a sole source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $4,998,290 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Warner Robins, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8553-22-D-0001).

Deloitte Consulting LLP, Arlington, Va., has been awarded a $20,007,837 modification (P00016) to previously awarded task order FA489019-FA024 for force optimization support to Air Combat Command. This contract provides technical and programmatic expertise and recommendations for the headquarters. Work will be performed at various locations throughout the U.S. and the task order is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $17,833,822 are being obligated at the time of award. Headquarters Air Combat Command Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity.

ApiJect Systems America Inc., Stamford, Conn., has been awarded an $18,436,331 contract modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract FA8726-20-C-0022 for procurement of the manufacturing equipment and upgrading of existing Blow-Fill-Seal manufacturing lines in support of COVID-19 efforts. Work will be performed throughout the continental U.S. and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 other procurement funds in the amount of $18,436,331 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity.

*Small business