Headlines — January 17

News

Multiple rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad

The attack is the latest in a series of rocket and drone attacks that have targeted the American presence in Iraq since the start of the year.

US warns Russia is sounding ‘drumbeats of war’ against Ukraine as crisis talks end with no breakthrough

A senior US official warned Thursday that the “drumbeat of war is sounding loud” following a week’s worth of diplomacy between the West and Russia that wrapped up Jan. 13.

Business

Ingalls hits important milestone in construction of first Flight III destroyer

Ingalls Shipbuilding recently reached a significant milestone with the Aegis light-off on the U.S. Navyís first Flight III Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Jack H. Lucas.

Defense

Cost for Afghan refugees at bases reaches $688 million, Pentagon says

Military’s total cost for housing tens of thousands of Afghan refugees at U.S. bases has already topped $688 million, according to the Defense Department.

Pentagon tech chief says new rapid experimentation reserve is moving forward

The Pentagon’s top technology official says Congress is on board with a proposed rapid experimentation reserve, and she expects lawmakers to approve initial funding for the effort in fiscal 2022.

Army readies to deliver first set of Strykers with 50-kilowatt laser weapons

The first set of Stryker combat vehicles equipped with 50-kilowatt laser weapons will be delivered to a unit of Army soldiers at Fort Sill, OIkla., by the end of September, according to the head of the service’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office.

Navy unveils latest concept for future destroyer, DDG(X)

The service has settled on upgrading the hull form, maintaining the combat systems of its Flight III Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. The hull form in the concept isnít final, however.

Veterans

VA’s new mission: improve health of pregnant military veterans

A new law will pump $15 million into maternity care at Department of Veterans Affairs facilities.