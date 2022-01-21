Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Pfizer Inc., New York, N.Y., was awarded a $2,047,500,000 modification (P00007) to contract W58P05-21-C-0002 for an additional 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for international donation to low and low-middle income countries. Work will be performed in New York, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2021 Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act funds in the amount of $2,047,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Sherlock, Smith, and Adams Inc.,* Montgomery, Ala., (W912DY-22-D-0035); Goldenwolf-Ewingcole JV LLC,* Huntingtown, Md., (W912DY-22-D-0036); Global Engineering Solutions of Washington DC,* Washington, D.C. (W912DY-22-D-0037); Health Facility Solutions Co.,* San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-22-D-0038); and Shadpour Consulting Engineers,* San Diego, California (W912DY-22-D-0039), will compete for each order of the $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Medical Division architectural-engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 18, 2029. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

General Dynamics Missions Systems Inc., Taunton, Mass., was awarded a $74,992,832 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for services in support of the Tactical Network-On the Move systems and equipment. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.,, is the contracting activity (W15P7T-22-F-0001).

Ohio River Salvage Inc.,* Pittsburgh, Penn., (W91237-22-D-0003); Amherst Madison Inc., Charleston, W.Va., (W91237-22-D-0003); and C. J. Mahan Construction Co. LLC, Grove City, Ohio (W91237-22-D-0004), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging and/or clearing and snagging services. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 26, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington, W.Va., is the contracting activity.

Haskell Corp., Billingham, Wash., was awarded a $32,256,522 firm-fixed-price contract to replace existing turbine generators at Eielson Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Eielson AFB, Alaska, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 8, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $32,256,522 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Anchorage, Alaska, is the contracting activity (W911KB-22-C-0003).

General Dynamics Missions Systems Inc., Taunton, Mass., was awarded a $20,336,308 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for engineering and technical support to integrate On the Move technology. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 22, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W15P7T-22-F-0011).

Defense Logistics Agency

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded a maximum $210,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, hybrid-type contract with cost-reimbursable no-fee and firm-fixed-price line items for hazardous materials support services for multiple Naval Fleet Readiness Centers. A task order for the first ordering period (SP3300-22-F-5011) for an estimated $20,966,812 was also executed at the time of award. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Maryland, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and California, with a Jan. 18, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Penn., (SP3300?22?D?5001).

U.S. Navy

Rockwell Collins, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded a $32,374,068 five-year requirements-type contract with no options for the manufacture of ballistic signal transmission devices and canopy severance assemblies in support of the egress system of the V22 aircraft. All work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and is expected to be completed by January 2026. This effort combines purchases under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Funds in the amount of $5,961,021 will be issued for delivery order (N00104-22-F-YB01) that will be awarded concurrently with the contract. Fiscal 2022 procurement of aircraft (Navy) funds (87 percent); FMS Japan funds (10 percent); fiscal 2020 procurement of aircraft (Air Force) funds (2 percent); and fiscal 2021 procurement of aircraft (Air Force) funds (1 percent) will be used to fund requirements. One source was solicited for this sole-sourced requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Mechanicsburg, Penn., is the contracting activity (N00104-22-D-YB01).

U.S. Air Force

SRC Inc., North Syracuse, N.Y., has been awarded a $13,697,064 modification (P00014) to exercise an option on previously awarded contract FA7037-17-D-0001 for the Sensor Beam Program. The contract provides for research, analysis, technical documentation and reviews on electromagnetic systems, events and signatures required by all services and other U.S. agencies. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. Acquisition Management and Integration Center-Detachment 2, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.

*Small business