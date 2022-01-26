Headlines — January 26

News

$200m in Javelins, other anti-armor systems, grenade launchers, and more to Ukraine

“This package includes additional Javelin and other anti-armor systems, grenade launchers, munitions, and non-lethal equipment essential to Ukraine’s front line defenders,” said a Pentagon spokesman.

More troops could be put on alert for Ukraine response: Pentagon

The Pentagon is not ruling outputting more than the original 8,500 on alert.

As the Islamic State resurges, the US is drawn back into the fray

Attacks in Syria and Iraq make clear that ISIS militants have lost neither their will to fight nor their ability to do so.

Business

Microsoft’s $22 billion Army goggles still aren’t combat-ready

Microsoft’s new multifunction goggle system for the U.S. Army shows promise, but the $22 billion program isn’t yet ready for combat deployment, according to the Pentagon’s test office.

Welcome to Thunderdome: Pentagon awards zero trust architecture prototype

The Pentagon’s top IT office issued a nearly $7 million contract to develop its zero trust IT architecture, the Department of Defense announced on Jan. 25.

Antitrust regulators sue to block Lockheed’s Aerojet acquisition

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission announced Tuesday it is suing to block Lockheed Martinís planned acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne over antitrust concerns.

Oshkosh unveils hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

Oshkosh Defense Jan. 25 unveiled a silent drive hybrid electric version of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle it has fielded to the U.S. military and other customers.

US approves $2.2 billion sale of C-130J aircraft to Egypt

The Biden administration has approved the possible sale of a dozen C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and air defense radar systems to Egypt.

Defense

Marines, Navy would cut flying hours, cancel weapon purchases under full-year CR

If Congress can’t reach a budget deal, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps will make “dramatic changes” to absorb the loss of billions of dollars from their 2022 plans, the Navyís top budget officer said on Jan. 25.

F-35 that crashed into the carrier Carl Vinson’s deck fell into the South China Sea

While officials are declining to discuss further details, experts say the Navy must recover the fallen jet.

Army is on the verge of picking a replacement for the M4 and M249

After nearly five years of development, the Army could be just weeks away from selecting the design for its Next Generation Squad Weapon to replace the M4 carbine and M249 machine guns currently in the hands of ground combat soldiers.

Marine Corps’ new CH-53K finally makes it to the fleet

The CH-53K King Stallion, with a maximum external lift of 36,000 pounds and the ability to transport 27,000 pounds 110 nautical miles is a major improvement over the CH-53E Super Stallion the Corps currently employs.

Veterans

VA pauses punishment for non-medical staff still unvaccinated against COVID

Staffers in non-medical posts will not face firings while a court battle over the vaccine mandate is pending.

New committee to help improve care for Native American veterans

The Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Tribal and Indian Affairs will help suggest innovative approaches to serving Native American veterans.