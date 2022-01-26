Sports Heroes Who Served: Indianapolis 500 driver was America’s top ace in World War I

Eddie Rickenbacker was a champion race car driver. He was also an aircraft fighter ace in World War I, who was awarded the Medal of Honor, seven Distinguished Service Cross medals, and the French Croix de Guerre.

Rickenbacker was born in Columbus, Ohio, in 1890. He raced four times in the Indianapolis 500 and finished 10th in 1914, his best. He also raced in the American Grand Prize in San Francisco in 1915 and in many other races.

A month after the U.S. entered World War I in April 1917, Rickenbacker enlisted in the Army, and by May 1917, he was driving high ranking military officers around in France.

In September 1917, he received five weeks of flight training at a French flight school near Toul, and on April 29, 1918, he shot down his first enemy plane. By May 28, 1918, Rickenbacker had shot down a total of five German planes, thereby making him an ace. Just two days later on May 30, he shot down his sixth enemy plane.

By September 1918, Rickenbacker, now an Army Air Service captain, commanded the 94th Aero Squadron.

By the end of the war, Rickenbacker had shot down 27 enemy planes, making him the number one American ace of the war. He also shot down five enemy observation balloons.

In 1919, he was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of major. He died in 1973 at the age of 82.

Here are just a few of the many post-World War I highlights of this extraordinary man’s life: