Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

L3 Technologies Inc., Harris Defense Communication, Rochester, N.Y., is awarded a $750,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the purchase of multi-channel hand held (MCHH) radios. The work to be performed provides for MCHH radios, MCHH-vehicle installation kits (VIKs) and MCHH accessories. The MCHH-VIK consists of the amplifier, antennas, and mounts necessary to integrate the MCHH into a High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle and Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. The MCHH will replace legacy handheld systems that do not meet the National Security Agency 2024 cryptographic modernization mandate. Work will be performed at Rochester, N.Y., with an expected completion date of January 2032. The maximum dollar value, including the base period and five option years, is $750,000,000. Fiscal 2022 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,125,500 are being obligated at time of award. Contract funds $1,125,500 will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two offers solicited and two offers received. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-22-D-2090).

General Dynamics, Ordinance & Tactical Systems Inc., Williston, Vt., is awarded a $27,937,498 firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides obsolescence management and engineering support, as well as, procures 76 M61A2 20MM gun systems in support of Navy F/A-18 E/F production aircraft. Work will be performed in Saco, Maine (14.7 percent); Williston, Vt., (12.4 percent); Westfield, Mass., (8.5 percent); Lyndonville, Vt., (8 percent); Jackson, Miss., (7 percent); Miami, Fla., (7.8 percent); Daytona Beach, Fla., (6.7 percent); Port Hueneme, Calif., (3.9 percent); Saint Croix Falls, Wisc., (3.7 percent); Saint Laurent, Quebec (2.6 percent); Fort Wayne, Ind., (2.1 percent); Montreal North, Quebec (1.9 percent); Muskegon, Mich., (1.5 percent); Clifton Springs, N.Y., (1.5 percent); Navasota, Texas (1.4 percent); South Paris, Maine (1.4 percent); O’Fallon, Mo., (1.3 percent); Jackson, Mich., (1.2 percent); Milton, Vt., (1.2 percent); Berryville, Ark., (1.2 percent); Dayton, Ohio (1.1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (8.9 percent), and is expected to be completed in November 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $19,107,889 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922C0023).

Forward Slope Inc., San Diego, Calif., is awarded a $9,944,755 single award contract option (N66001-18-D-0117 P00010) on a requirements-type contract to provide planning and design services in support of shore install projects. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) are being used to fund this award. Funding will be obligated via task orders. The contract includes a one-year base period and a two six-month option periods. This contract included four one-year options which, if exercised, would bring the value of this contract to $44,812,384. Contract funds will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Work is performed at the contractorís facilities in San Diego, Calif., (50 percent); and Hawaii (50 percent). The period of performance of the exercised option period is from January 2022 through January 2023. This contract was originally competitively procured via request for proposal N66001-17-R-0002 published on the Federal Business Opportunities website and the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific e-Commerce Central website. Eight offers were received and one was selected for award. NIWC Pacific, San Diego, Calif.,, is the contracting activity.†

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $7,769,090 firm-fixed-price order (N6833522F0133) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N6833521G0020). This order procures various peculiar support equipment for the F/A-18E/F program for use at depot level maintenance activities in support of the landing gear overhaul program. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., and is expected to be completed in February 2024. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,769,090 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Navistar Defense LLC, Lisle, Ill., was awarded an $87,047,549 firm-fixed-price contract for four variants of Non-Standard Medium Tactical Vehicle and associated spare parts. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 29, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0024).

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., was awarded a $7,791,039 modification (P00074) to contract W91RUS-17-C-0010 for information technology services. Work will be performed in Livorno, Italy; and Wiesbaden, Germany, with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2022. Fiscal 2010 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $7,791,039 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Health Agency

Gen-Probe Inc., Marlborough, Mass., (HT940622D0001), was awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, single award contract with a maximum value of $14,999,999 to provide COVID testing supplies for the Hologic Panther System. This effort has an ordering period from Jan. 18, 2022, through June 17, 2022, with no deliveries after Sept. 30, 2022. Work location is delivery order dependent but can occur at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va., Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, N.C., or Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla. Delivery orders will be funded by fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds. This contract was awarded on a sole-source basis. The contracting activity is the Defense Health Agency, Falls Church, Va.

Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

Verato Inc.,* McLean, Va., (HS0021-22-F-0012), was awarded a $13,399,997 firm-fixed-price task order for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). The contract provides for single employment credit records as part of the background investigation mission. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., This contract will be incrementally funded with fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds; and fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The anticipated period of performance is for one year, from Feb. 1, 2022, through Jan. 31, 2023.† This requirement was synopsized on the Government-wide Point of Entry website as a small business set-aside on May 1, 2019. As a result, 13 small businesses were solicited and 1 offer was received, which was then justified in a single source determination. The resultant blanket purchase agreement was awarded from General Service Administration contract number 47QRAA18D00C2. DCSA Acquisition and Contracting, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business