Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

The Lockheed Martin Corp., Marietta, Ga., has been awarded a $1,420,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the C-130J mission sustainment support effort. This contract provides for contractor logistics support and sustainment of the C-130J aircraft fleet. Work will be performed in Marietta, Ga., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2032. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $91,023,138 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Ga., is the contracting activity (FA8504-22-D-0001).

Professional Contract Services Inc., Austin, Texas, has been awarded a $64,030,005 firm-fixed-price contract for ground transportation and vehicle maintenance. This contract provides for ground transportation, vehicle fleet management, vehicle maintenance and vehicle management and analysis. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2029. This award is the result of an AbilityOne sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $706,656 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., is the contracting activity (FA8101-22-C-0001).

Metis Technology Partners LLC, Moffett Field, Calif., has been awarded a $34,453,277 firm-fixed price, cost-plus fixed-fee and cost reimbursable contract for the Pad Safety Support Contract II. This contract provides for safety support to range users as well as flight termination installation compliance verifications, incident response support and reporting and hazardous operations oversight. Work will be performed at Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2031. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $3,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2521-22-D-0002).

PCI Productions LLC, Huntsville, Ala., has been awarded a $22,170,649 firm-fixed-price contract for multimedia services. Work will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2032. This award is the result of a non-competitive direct acquisition to Native American 8(a) Small Business designee. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,005,740 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Edwards AFB, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9301-22-D-0004).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Va., has been awarded an $8,829,509 time and materials, firm-fixed-price task order for commercial agile software development services in support of the National Desired Ground Zero List Integrated Development System. Work will be performed in Bellevue, Neb., and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $300,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., is the contracting activity (FA8730-21-F-8506).

U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Radford, Va., (W52P1J-22-D-0006); and Global Military Products Inc.,* Tampa, Fla., (W52P1J-22-D-0007), will compete for each order of the $750,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for special ammunition and weapons systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with 10 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

MitchCo International Inc.,* Louisville, Ky., was awarded a $98,089,511 firm-fixed-price contract for full food services. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 30, 2027. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-D-0010).

FN America LLC, Columbia, S.C., was awarded a $49,973,579 firm-fixed-price contract for M240L medium machine guns and titanium receivers. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 27, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0010).

Ahtna Logistics LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $14,000,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for labor and materials for artillery and chemical training. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 1, 2028. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (W900KK-22-D-0003).

Intellect Solutions LLC,* Alexandria, Va., was awarded an $8,788,374 modification (P00006) to contract W81XWH-19-F-0450 to provide effective oversight and guidance for the three Uniform Business Office cost recovery programs, the development of medical billing rates for use by military treatment facilities, and the monitoring of billing and collection performance. Work will be performed in Falls Church, Va., with an estimated completion date of July 31, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program funds in the amount of $1,522,896 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity.



U.S. Navy

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $684,950,963 fixed-price incentive (firm target) modification (P00006) to a previously awarded contract (N0001920C0047). This modification exercises options for the production and delivery of nine low rate initial production, Lot 6, CH-53K heavy lift aircraft, as well as associated aircraft programmatic and logistical support. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., (37.57 percent); Wichita, Kansas (9.56 percent); Salt Lake City, Utah (5.60 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (4.36 percent); Bridgeport, W.Va. (3.11 percent); Redmond, Wash., (1.99 percent); Kent, Wash., (1.67 percent); Quebec, Canada (1.63 percent); Cudahy, Wisc., (1.42 percent); Rochester, United Kingdom (1.29 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Fla., (1.19 percent); Rome, N.Y., (1.12 percent); Saint Marcel, France (1.04 percent); Jupiter, Fla., (1.03 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (26.36 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1.06 percent), and is expected to be completed in July 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $684,950,963 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md,, is the contracting activity.

Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $101,883,324 firm-fixed-price modification (P00001) to a previously awarded contract (N0001922C0004). This modification adds scope to procure long lead items for full rate production, Lot 7, CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Stratford, Conn., and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $101,883,324 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Azure Summit Technology Inc., Fairfax, Va., is awarded a $82,946,212, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus fixed-fee, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract for production, test and evaluation, repairs, engineering services, and integration of Common Chassis AN/ZLQ-1 V2 Shop Replaceable Assemblies to include derivative systems digital signal processor, digital tuner modules, and switches, as well as maintenance, product improvement, training, and testing. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (70 percent); and Fairfax, Va., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2026. This contract action was not competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $70,000 will be obligated at time of award, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind,., is the contracting activity (N0016422DJW52).

BAE Systems Information and Electronic Systems, Nashua, N.H., is awarded a $78,464,317 firm-fixed-price modification (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0001). This modification exercises an option to procure radio frequency countermeasures in support of the Navy, Air Force and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers. Work will be performed in Nashua, N.H., and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $32,669,073; fiscal 2022 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $17,310,164; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,146,960; fiscal 2021 procurement of ammunition (Navy and Marine Corps) funds in the amount of† $438,232; and FMS funds in the amount of $14,899,888 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., doing business as Launch Vehicles Division, Chandler, Ariz., is awarded a not-to-exceed $34,564,757 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides production engineering and life cycle sustainment support, to include integrated logistic support, systems engineering, production feedback, and depot repairs for hardware and software in support of the GQM-163A Supersonic Sea Skimming Target system. Work will be performed in Chandler, Ariz., (98 percent); and Vergennes, Vt., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2026. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0006).

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $30,809,299 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F1186) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order provides support for development and qualification efforts, through prototype build completions, for the production and delivery of material, services and/or data in support of aft transition assembly and kits production requirements for the CH-53K aircraft. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah (68.35 percent); and Stratford, Conn., (31.65 percent), and is expected to be completed in September 2024.† Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $30,809,299 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Apollo Information Systems Corp.,* Los Gatos, Calif., is awarded a $29,713,702 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract procures up to 1,966 Fortinet FortiGate license subscriptions in support of continued services to meet security communication requirements in support of the P-8A Poseidon Program for the Navy, the government of Australia, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Los Gatos, Calif., and is expected to be completed in January 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; two offers were received. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity (N6833522D0012).

Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., is awarded a $22,621,050 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Mission Planning Aids Rev. A. This contract provides Navy carrier strike group staffs and assigned/attached units with a collaborative planning capability that provides decision support services, analytic tools and common planning widgets to assist in the collaborative creation and execution of navigation and tactical plans. These capabilities will also support plan monitoring, reporting and assessment to facilitate more real-time situational awareness and rapid re-planning. Major tasking includes: development of new software interface capability that enables users to define, create and customize their own command and control planning system; development of a new shared electronic workspace that enables the planning team to enter tasks, constraints, conditions, resources and capabilities; and ability to consume sensor performance predictions, and other relevant data streams containing geographic or temporal components. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., with an expected completion date of Jan. 31, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including a 30-month base period, one 48-month option and one 36-month option periods, is $22,621,050. If exercised, the options will run concurrently with the base. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $500,000 are obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the (N00014-21-S-B001) fiscal 2021 long range broad agency announcement (BAA). Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1008).

General Dynamics Electric Boat Corp., Groton, Conn., is awarded a not-to-exceed $19,932,000 undefinitized contract action modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-2120 to support Virginia and Columbia-class efforts detailed design (Phase 3) efforts. Work will be performed in Groton, Conn., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) $9,966,000 funding will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The statutory authority for this sole source award is in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2)(iii) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair, Groton, Conn., is the contracting activity.

Sauer Construction LLC, Jacksonville, Fla., is awarded a $19,268,000 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247022F4021) under previously-awarded multiple-award construction contract N62470-20-D-0035 for P1061F fitness center repair at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, N.C., and is expected to be completed by August 2023. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Navy)) funds in the amount of $19,268,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Two proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Progeny Systems Corp.,* Manassas, Va., is awarded a $16,084,661 cost-plus-fixed fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-6204) to exercise options for engineering and technical services for Navy submarines and aircraft carriers via the software infrastructure and build process. The contractor will also install Nosis production builds on designated afloat, ashore, and mobile platforms. Work will be performed in Manassas, Va., (30 percent); Groton, Conn., (25 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (15 percent); Las Vegas, Nev., (10 percent); Cleveland, Ohio (10 percent); Chesapeake, Va., (4 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (2 percent); San Diego, Calif., (2 percent); and Kings Bay, Ga., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed by January 2023. Fiscal 2022 National Sea-Based Deterrence Funds in the amount of $4,300,346 (68 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,200,000 (19 percent); fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $458,350 (7 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $354,891 (6 percent) will be obligated at the time of award, of which $813,241 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

L3 Adaptive Methods, Centreville, Va., is awarded an $8,156,530 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-20-C-5211 to exercise options and incrementally fund existing contract line items for program management, systems engineering, and software development for the AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 Tactical Sonar data processing engineering efforts. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (99 percent); and the government of Japan (1 percent) under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Keyport, Wash., (30 percent); Centreville, Va., (25 percent); Rockville, Md., (15 percent); Manassas, Va., (10 percent); Herndon, Va., (5 percent); Newport, R.I., (5 percent), Dahlgren, Va., (5 percent), Austin, Texas (1 percent), Honolulu, Hawaii (1 percent); Moorestown, N.J., (1 percent); Fairfax, Va., (1 percent); and Laurel, Md., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by May 2023. Fiscal 2020 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,356,826 (39 percent); fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $739,276 (21 percent); fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $704,821 (20 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $280,763 (8 percent); fiscal 2019 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $200,000 (5 percent); fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $175,000 (5 percent); fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $44,475 (1 percent); and FMS (Japan) funds in the amount of $10,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

*Small business