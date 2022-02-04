Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Tarrytown, N.Y., was awarded a $225,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rapid antigen-based diagnostic tests for COVID-19. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Tarrytown, N.Y., with an estimated completion date of March 18, 2022. Fiscal 2022 American Rescue Plan Act funds in the amount of $225,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W58P05-22-C-0011).

EMR Inc., Niceville, Fla., was awarded a $27,568,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the design and construction of two magazine storage facilities, a missile facility shop, and renovation of multiple facilities at Tyndall Air Force Base. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed at Tyndall AFB, Fla., with an estimated completion date of April 22, 2024. Fiscal 2020 military construction, Air Force funds in the amount of $27,568,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Ala., is the contracting activity (W91278-22-C-0007).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a $15,300,077 modification (P00021) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0003 for the procurement of complete battery sets of Integrated Air & Missile Defense Battle Command System production hardware and software. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2025. Fiscal 2010 Foreign Military Sales (Poland) funds in the amount of $15,300,077 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Colorado Springs, Colo., has been awarded a $117,251,856 contract modification (P00078) to previously awarded contract FA8823-20-C-0004 for Period Three system sustainment services. Work will be performed in Colorado Springs, Colo., and Dahlgren, Va., and is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,531,219 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $493,136,658. The Space Systems Center Directorate of Contracting, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado Springs, Colo., is the contracting activity.

Advanced Technologies System Co. Inc., McLean, Va., has been awarded a $93,841,747 firm-fixed-price contract for the Mobile Surveillance Sensor Security System (MS3) Phase II. This contract provides for fixed-site surveillance towers, an agile truck based Mobile Border Surveillance Vehicle, a Mobile Border Surveillance System Model 1300, a Mobile Field Workshop to perform on-site maintenance, and contractor logistics support. Work will be performed in McLean, Va., Gilbert, Ariz., and Egypt, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 1, 2027. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Egypt. This award is the result of a directed source acquisition. FMS funds in the amount of $74,821,496 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., is the contracting activity (FA8730-22-C-0017).

Cyber Systems & Services Solutions, Bellevue, Neb., has been awarded a $17,943,955 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee modification (P0012) to contract FA8773-18-D-0002 to exercise Option IV for defensive cyber realization, integration and operational support services. Work will be performed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2023. This modification is the result of a competitive acquisition and seven offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,662,201 are being obligated at the time of award. The Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Interstate Electronics Corp., Anaheim, Calif., has been awarded a $12,653,704 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00014) to previously awarded contract FA8807-21-C-0005 for the Military GPS User Equipment Increment 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) contract. The modification incorporates MSI Engineering Change Proposal 2 into the baseline. Work will be performed in Anaheim, Calif., and is expected to be completed by Aug. 21, 2025. Fiscal 2022 Space Force research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $116,702 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $169,285,962. Space Systems Command (SSC), Los Angeles Space Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Raytheon Blackbird Technologies Inc., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $105,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (H92400-22-D-0002) for technical collections and communications field service representatives (TCC-FSR) services in support of U.S. Special Operations Command Special Reconnaissance. The work will be performed in various locations in the U.S. and other countries, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2027. The contract will be funded at the task order level with operations and maintenance and procurement funding from fiscal 2022. This contract was competitively awarded under the authority of Federal Acquisition Regulation Part 15, Contracting by Negotiation, with two submissions received. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Capital Brand Group LLC,* Bethesda, Md., is awarded a maximum-value $50,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for design-bid-build mechanical and HVAC construction and repair tasks in support of Naval Research and Development Establishment commands at National Capital Region sites. An initial task order (N4008022F4167) is being awarded at $2,000 to meet the minimum guarantee for the contract. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C.; Maryland; and Virginia, and is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with eight proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-D-0004).

HESS Construction Co. LLC, Gaithersburg, Md., is awarded a $35,345,000 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a new Marine Corps Reserve Center at Camp Fretterd, Maryland. The work to be performed provides for construction of a new single-story reserve center facility to support Marine Corps Reserve Center functions, as well as a single-story vehicle maintenance facility. The contract also contains five unexercised options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $35,896,000. Work will be performed at Camp Fretterd, Md., and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2021 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $35,345,000 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with five proposals received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N40080-22-C-0005).

Delphinus Engineering Inc., Eddystone, Penn., is awarded a $9,912,226, cost-plus-fixed-fee type contract for industrial support services. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $14,879,788. Work will be performed in Keyport, Wash., (85 percent); and Hawthorne, Nev., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. If all options are exercised, work will continue through January 2023. Working capital (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,273,350 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a sole source award per 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This contract action will bridge the gap between the end of the current Seaport Task Order (TO) (N00178-04-D-4033)-(N0025318F3000) and the award of the competitive follow-on Seaport TO. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Division, Keyport, Wash., is the contracting activity (N0025322C0003).

Defense Logistics Agency

Federal Prison Industries Inc.,** doing business as Unicor, Washington, D.C., has been awarded a maximum $22,308,000 modification (P00012) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-F057) with four one-year option periods for various types of coats. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Locations of performance are Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, and Washington, D.C., with a Feb. 5, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

Zimmer Biomet Spine, Westminster, Colo., has been awarded a maximum $9,373,168 fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for spinal procedural packages and supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-2. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Colorado and Indiana, with a Feb. 3, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DE-22-D-0013).

Washington Headquarters Services

Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Va., was awarded a firm-fixed-price and level-of-effort contract (HQ0034-21-F-0077). The amount of this action is $7,838,208. The total of all options awarded will be $15,536,602. The purpose of this contract is to provide cyber security support services to the Department of Defense Chief Information Office. The specific services include cybersecurity strategy, cybersecurity policy development, defense-wide information assurance, identity assurance, communications security, defense industrial base cyber security, trusted mission systems and networks analysis, architectures, standards, and day-to-day security and administration. Work will be performed at the Pentagon. The following funds have been obligated for this action: Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $7,838,208 have been obligated for this action. The expected completion date is Feb. 28, 2026. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business

**Mandatory source