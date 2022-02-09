Contracts Briefs

U.S. Air Force

OM Group Inc., Piscataway, N.J., has been awarded a $485,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the Hill Enterprise Data Center sustainment, modernization and consolidation effort. This contract provides for sustainment and onboarding support as well as applications within the Hill Enterprise Data Center. Work will be performed at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 7, 2029. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and eight offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $2,500 will be obligated on the first task order. Air Force Sustainment Center, Hill AFB, Utah, is the contracting activity (FA8201-22-D-0001).

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., Huntington Beach, Calif., is awarded a $94,902,277 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides engineering services and supplies, to include capability defect package fixes and acoustic software improvement efforts in support of the continued development and sustainment of the P-8A Acoustic Operational Flight Program. Work will be performed in Huntington Beach, Calif., (80 percent); Seattle, Wash., (10 percent); California, Md., (8 percent); and St. Louis, Mo., (2 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(l). The Naval Air System Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0007).

American Petroleum Tankers LLC, Blue Bay, Penn., (N3220517C3502), is awarded a $15,998,600 option (P00023) for the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded, firm-fixed-price contract with reimbursable elements to exercise a 334-day option in support of the Department of Defense Logistics Agency Energy for the operation and crewing of the oil tanker M/V Evergreen State. This contract includes a one-year-firm period of the performance, three one-year options periods and one 11-month option period, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $81,048,250. Work will be performed in the western Atlantic Ocean waters off the East Coast of the U.S., and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by Jan. 8, 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $15,998,600 are obligated for fiscal 2022, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under full and open competition, with an unlimited number of companies solicited via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Gilbane Federal,* Concord, Calif., is awarded a $10,475,646 firm-fixed-price task order (N6247322F4255) under a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple award contract (N62473-17-D-0005) for radiological confirmation sampling and survey at parcels D-2, UC-1, UC-2, and UC-3 at former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard, Calif. The work to be performed provides for the methods and procedures required for performing an investigation that will provide data to allow property transfer and support a radiological unrestricted release recommendation for the sanitary sewer and storm drain lines, impacted buildings and impacted former building sites. The task order also contains six unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative task order value to $22,467,993. Work will be performed in San Francisco, California, and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2022 Base Realignment and Closure environmental (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,475,646 are obligated on this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Three proposals were received for this task order. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Southwest, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, N.Y., is awarded a $7,996,684 fixed-price incentive fee contract modification to previously awarded contract N0002421C6113 for Navy systems and associated equipment. Work will be performed in Syracuse, N.Y., (85 percent); and Clearwater, Fla., (15 percent), and is expected to be completed by September 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,996,684 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

ECS Federal LLC, Fairfax, Va., was awarded a $50,541,557 modification (P00011) to contract W911QX-20-C-0019 to explore the development of algorithms through the incorporation of machine learning and artificial intelligence research. Work will be performed in Fairfax, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 7, 2024. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $8,000,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $49,700,000 hybrid (cost-no-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for support services for life cycle management of programs within multiple ammunition product lines. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of May 4, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, N.J., is the contracting activity (W15QKN-22-D-0009).

*Small business