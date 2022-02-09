Northrop Grumman’s AGM-88G completes second successful missile live fire

The second flight test of Northrop Grumman’s AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER) has been successful.

The U.S. Navy launched the missile from an F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft on Jan. 21 at the Point Mugu Sea Range off the coast of Southern California. The missile performed an extended range profile, engaging a land-based, emitter target staged at the range on San Nicholas Island.

“This second flight test verified AARGM-ER’s ability to detect, identify, locate and engage a land-based air defense radar system from an extended range,” said Captain A.C. Dutko, Navy Program Manager for Direct and Time Sensitive Strike (PMA-242). “Through the exceptional efforts of our government/industry team, we are another step closer to delivering capability to suppress the most advanced adversary air-defense systems without putting our warfighters in danger.”

Since achieving a Milestone C Decision (authorization for Low-Rate Initial Production) in September 2021, AARGM-ER prime contractor Northrop Grumman has continued to lead its industry team in development of a critically needed warfighting capability. Northrop Grumman is currently under contract to deliver production units of AARGM-ER to support a 2023 initial operational capability fielding. In December 2021, Northrop Grumman received a $45.6M contract for the second lot of AARGM-ER LRIP

AARGM-ER leverages existing state-of-the-art AARGM sensors, electronics, and digital models with the addition of a new high-performance air vehicle, solid rocket motor propulsion system, and advanced warhead.

“AARGM-ER provides the U.S. Navy with the capability to stay ahead of evolving threats,” said Mary Petryszyn, corporate vice president and president, Northrop Grumman Defense Systems. “This flight test further demonstrated the critical capability of AARGM-ER to precisely engage long-range threats, while enabling launching aircrew to remain at a safe distance.”

AARGM-ER is being integrated on the Navy F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as F-35A/B/C aircraft.