GA-ASI receives approval for follow-on support for French MQ-9 RPA

The U.S. State Department has approved a $300 million Foreign Military Sale to the Government of France for the continuation of MQ-9A Reaper Contractor Logistics Support and related equipment.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., developer of the MQ-9A Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft, is the principal contractor.

The follow-on support will enhance the French Air & Space Force fleet of MQ-9s and includes aircraft components, spares and accessories, training equipment and simulator software, as well as capability upgrades to the Predator Mission Aircrew Training System.

“The French Air & Space Force has been an outstanding customer for GA-ASI for many years,” said GA-ASI Senior Director of International FMS Programs Alan Peterson. “We’re pleased to deliver a new level of contractor support for the French MQ-9s.”

The CLS contract includes software and software support services, repair and return, U.S. government and contractor provided engineering, technical and logistical support services, and other related critical elements.

“The French Reaper fleet has been a tremendous asset for the FrASF, especially in supporting training and operations in France and Africa,” said Troy Lefever, MQ-9 FMS Branch Chief. “We appreciate the continued support and partnership with GA-ASI.”