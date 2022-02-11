Headlines — January 11

News

3 more Russian Navy amphibs enter the Black Sea

Three more Russian Navy Amphibious warships have entered the Black Sea following a trio that entered the region on Tuesday, Istanbul-based ship spotters told USNI News.

82nd Airborne could welcome American evacuees in case of Ukraine invasion

The U.S. military could house Americans fleeing Ukraine.

New deal will let US forces use two Slovakian air bases for a decade

The deal was signed by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Slovakia’s defense minister, Jaroslav Nad, on Feb. 3 in Washington.

Business

Army fires starting gun on $7.3 billion JLTV competition

Current maker of the infantry vehicle, Oshkosh Defense, must face competitors to be Army/Marine supplier.

Air Force eyes contract for AWACS replacement in 2023

The Air Force said this week a contract to buy a replacement for the aging E-3G Sentry — also known as the AWACS, or Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft — could come in fiscal 2023.

Space Force asks launch companies for insight on where the industry is going

The Space Force issued a new request for information in preparation for Phase 3 of the national security space launch program.

Indonesia to buy 42 Rafale jets as it boosts ties with France

Indonesia has agreed to buy six Rafale fighter jets produced by French manufacturer Dassault Aviation, with the acquisition of 36 more on the way, the governments of the two countries said.

Defense

Pentagon taps Bloomberg to head Defense Innovation Board

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has been named chairman of the Defense Innovation Board, which is part of the latest tranche of Pentagon advisory boards Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is restarting.

US Army’s delayed battle command system begins operational testing

After some software deficiencies were identified and fixed, the Army’s system that will link sensors and shooters on the battlefield is finally in the initial operational test and evaluation phase ahead of a full-rate production decision expected at the end of the year.

Six B-21s in production, fuel control software already tested

The B-21 Raider continues to be a “model” program for the Air Force, with six of the new bombers currently in production and some of its software already validated through digital testing, a top general at Air Force Global Strike Command said Feb. 9.

Space Force missile-warning sensor passes environmental test

One of the U.S. Space Force’s next-generation missile warning sensor payloads just met a key testing milestone.

Veterans

Bigger bonuses, more child care aid for VA employees under new workforce plan

VA Secretary Denis McDonough outlined the changes in a department-wide speech on Feb. 9.