Headlines — February 16

News

Russia says some forces pulling back amid Ukraine crisis

Russia said Feb. 15 that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to glimmers of hope that the Kremlin may not be planning to invade Ukraine imminently, though it gave no details on the pullback.

US and UK sign cooperation agreement for future vertical lift programs

The U.S. on Feb. 14 signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to assess the possibility of cooperation on future vertical lift programs.

Business

Lockheed Martin says its effort to acquire Aerojet is over

Lockheed Martin announced Feb. 13 its controversial attempt to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne is officially over.

Epirus debuts high-power microwave pod for drones

Venture capital-backed startup Epirus unveiled a high-power microwave system capable of deploying on a drone, the California-based company announced Feb. 14.

Russia’s defense aircraft sales prosper, but is it losing its biggest regional customer?

Russia’s aerospace industry is thriving through a lucrative export market in the Indo-Pacific region, selling multirole fighters, light-attack aircraft and helicopters to traditional customers and making inroads into new ones.

Singapore boosts Chinook fleet with deliveries of CH-47F

Singapore will retire its Boeing CH-47D Chinook heavy-lift helicopters as it continues to take deliveries of new CH-47Fs from the United States, the Republic of Singapore Air Force chief has confirmed.

Atos’ Cyril Dujardin on European defense opportunities in 5G tech

Defense observers have increasingly seen fifth-generation wireless technology, or 5G, as a key civilian-developed technology that will provide next-generation connectivity and more unified network management to troops around the globe.

French military tees up new tech in rush to conquer the seabed

Autonomous and remotely operated drones are at the heart of France’s ambitions to further explore and exploit the deep sea waters under a new seabed strategy release Feb. 14.

Defense

Three takeaways from the US Navy’s first F-35C deployment

Aircraft carrier Carl Vinson returned home Feb. 14 after a six-and-a-half-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific, in the U.S. Navy’s first deployment of the “air wing of the future.”

US Air Force fleet’s mission-capable rates are stagnating. Here’s the plan to change that.

The Air Force has spent the past four years making a concerted push to ready its planes for war. It’s gained almost no ground.

US Navy eyes Israeli robot boats as Bennett visits Bahrain, official says

The U.S. Navy is considering adding unmanned Israeli boats to its joint Middle East operations, a U.S. official said, a move that could deepen Israel’s growing role in regional military arrangements as it normalises ties with former foes in the Gulf.

Air Force Research Lab building momentum on cislunar projects

The Air Force Research Laboratory could award a contract as soon as this summer for a new experiment on cislunar space domain awareness to help the U.S. military observe and track objects that reside between geostationary orbit and the moon.

Veterans

Veterans groups asking Congress to prevent Afghan evacuees from being kicked out of US

With some Afghans evacuated during the massive Kabul airlift facing the risk of losing their legal status in the U.S. in six months, veterans groups are pushing Congress to find a way to let those rescued stay permanently.