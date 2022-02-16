fbpx
Northrop Grumman delivers 900th F-35 center fuselage

by Northrop Grumman photograph

PALMDALE, Calif. — Northrop Grumman marked the 900th center fuselage delivery on Feb. 14, 2022. Using the company’s Integrated Assembly Line in Palmdale, Calif., F-35 center fuselages are delivered across three unique aircraft variants. The IAL is a world-class production facility using the latest in automation and robotics to deliver on large aircraft production efforts at scale. Northrop Grumman is a principal partner to Lockheed Martin Corporation in the design, development, production and sustainment of this multirole fighter for the United States and its allies.

