Headlines — February 23

News

Blinken cancels meeting with Russia’s Lavrov

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has cancelled a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that was planned for Thursday after Moscowís recognition of two separatist regions in Ukraine as independent entities.

West unveils sanctions with more ready if Russia carries out full-scale Ukraine invasion

Western nations on Feb. 22 punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbor.

Russian navy cruisers positioned to counter US, French, and Italian carrier groups in the Mediterranean

Three Russian guided-missile cruisers have been arrayed across the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea to counter three NATO carrier strike groups, causing concern in the Pentagon, a U.S. defense official told USNI News on Feb. 22.

Business

Following first demonstration, Edge unveils swarming drones based on AI technology

Halcon, a subsidiary of UAE’s Edge Group, unveiled a tube-launched swarming drone system known as Hunter 2-S on the first day of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition in Abu Dhabi.

See the military aircraft that took part in the Singapore Airshow

From aerial displays to satellite imagery, this gallery will give you a sense of what went on at this year’s Singapore Airshow.

China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal

China said Feb. 21 it will impose new sanctions on U.S. defense contractors Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin due to their arms sales to Taiwan, stepping up a feud with Washington over security and Beijingís strategic ambitions.

Czech drone maker withdraws from Russia amid sanctions concerns

Amid increasing concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Czech drone manufacturer Primoco UAV has announced the company will halt its activities in the Russian market and sell its local subsidiary AO Primoco BPLA.

Israel successfully tests naval version of Iron Dome

Israel on Feb. 21 said it successfully tested a new naval air defense system, intercepting a series of threats in what officials called a key layer of protection against Iran and its proxies in the region.

Defense

US attack helos, F-35s, and infantry heading to Baltics amid Ukraine invasion

The announcement came after President Joe Biden detailed new economic sanctions on Russia in reaction to Vladimir Putinís moving new military forces into separatist-held parts of Ukraine.

Hundreds of AI projects underway as Defense Department eyes future combat

The Department of Defense is juggling more than 685 artificial intelligence projects, including some associated with major weapon systems, like the MQ-9 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle and the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle.

B-52s complete bomber task force mission with Czech fighter jets

The B-52?s landed in the Czech Republic Feb. 21, practicing quick-turn sortie generation and flying maneuvers alongside Czech fighter aircraft.

Veterans

Sweeping burn pit benefits bill set for House vote next week

The measure could provide new veterans benefits to as many as one in every five living veterans.

Wounded veterans still struggle to access mental health support: survey

The annual Wounded Warrior Project survey also found continued stigma against getting help for mental health issues.

Veterans locked out of disability payments, assistance by VA’s verification service, families say

ID.me, a company founded by a former Army officer, has been blocking hundreds of veterans from accessing benefits and getting other crucial help, according to an investigation by Insider.