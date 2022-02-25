Headlines — February 25

News

‘We are facing war and horror’: Ukraine vows to fight on as Russia attacks.

Months of uncertainty over whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would send his forces into Ukraine were laid to rest Feb. 24 as the Russian military launched a wide-ranging attack, casting aside international condemnation and sanctions while warning other countries that attempts to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.”

Zelensky declares martial law in Ukraine

In a televised address to the nation, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine declared martial law, but did not say what restrictions would be in place.

Business

US Space Force awards contract for deep-space radar

The U.S. Space Force took a step toward improving its domain awareness in geosynchronous orbit this week, awarding a contract to Northrop Grumman for the first increment of a new deep space radar capability.

Boeing wins helicopter contract for Thailand

Boeing has been awarded a contract for AH-6 light-attack helicopters to Thailand, the U.S. Defense Department announced Feb. 18.

Here are the competitors for Malaysia’s jet trainer contract

One of the aircraft competing for a Malaysian trainer contract made its debut at the Singapore Airshow last week, taking part in static and flying displays.

Italian lawmakers tee up military shopping spree for destroyers, armored vehicles

Italian politicians are working hard this month to sign off on a stream of new procurement plans including naval destroyers and amphibious vehicles as Italy’s booming defense budget fuels a military shopping spree.

Sea trials launch for the last of France’s new multi-mission frigates

Defense

Pentagon studying fallback supply lines to Ukraine in case of expanded Russian invasion

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has pledged to continue sending American Javelin anti-tank weapons and other aid to Ukraine, even if Russia expands its invasion, but discussions about the logistics are still underway, according to a senior defense official.

Air Force officers sue over religious exemption denials

A dozen Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine.

These soldiers will reinvent cavalry over the next two years

Cavalry soldiers are preparing to begin a pilot program this year that could presage the future of Army divisions as the service rebuilds itself to fight peer adversaries at the corps level.



Project Convergence reinforces the need for shared standards across the services

Months after the U.S. Army completed its largest networking and technology experiment in Yuma, Ariz., Army Futures Command officials say the lessons learned from the event underscore the value of aligning data and network standards across the joint force.

US Air Force trains with Japan’s US-2 flying boat as it looks forward to its own amphibious plane

While plans for an amphibious MC-130 transport take shape, Cope North 2022 provided an opportunity to see the capabilities of the US-2 firsthand.

Veterans

Supreme Court to decide if vets missing disability benefits deadlines will get back pay

The court is expected to hear oral arguments on the issue later this year.

Army, VA honor Black soldiers hanged in the aftermath of 1917 Houston Riots, pledge to review their courts-martial

Jason Holt’s family has preserved a letter that his uncle, Army Pfc. Thomas Hawkins, wrote nearly 105 years ago.

Lawsuit over Bible display at VA hospital dismissed; separate POW/MIA display proposed

The lawsuit over a POW/MIA “missing man” table at a New Hampshire veterans hospital will be refiled if the Manchester VA Medical Center does not approve a proposed second display honoring “all who have served.”