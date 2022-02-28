Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

NCC PS Enterprises LLC,* Leesburg, Va., was awarded an $80,730,460 firm-fixed-price contract for lodging, laundry, food service, and transportation. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Leesburg, Va., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 23, 2022. Fiscal 2022 overseas humanitarian, disaster, and civic aid, Defense funds in the amount of $80,730,460 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-C-0001).

Forgen LLC, Rocklin, Calif., was awarded a $30,732,200 firm-fixed-price contract for design-bid-build construction services for stream bank protection and stabilization of an existing levee. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Sacramento, Calif., with an estimated completion date of March 23, 2023. Fiscal 2018 civil construction, Corps of Engineers funds in the amount of $30,732,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-C-0007).

ALTUS LLC, Darlington, Md., was awarded a $17,859,258 firm-fixed-price contract for Army Oil Analysis Program laboratory management, operation, and training. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Redstone Arsenal, Ala., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 24, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $17,859,258 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-22-C-0045).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded an $11,634,995 modification (P00239) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0050 for regional field service representatives to support fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisc., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,634,995 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisc., was awarded a $9,968,636 firm-fixed-price contract 635NL commercial semi-trailers. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $9,968,636 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-C-0026).

APTIM Federal Services LLC, Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $7,874,854 modification (P00008) to contract W912DY-20-F-0164 for recurring maintenance and minor repair of petroleum systems. Work will be performed in Birmingham and Montgomery, Ala.; Avon Park, Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton, Homestead, Hurlburt Field, Tampa, and Tyndall AFB, Fla.; Biloxi, Columbus, Gulfport, Jackson, and Meridian, Miss.; and Isla Verde, Puerto Rico; with an estimated completion date of March 7, 2023. Fiscal 2022 revolving funds in the amount of $7,874,854 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $49,273,462 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2304) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0011). This order provides Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile integration and test effort for the Royal Australian Air Force F/A-18 E/F aircraft for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (92.5 percent); China Lake, Calif., (5 percent); Ocala, Fla., (1 percent); California, Md., (1 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2026. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $49,273,462 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Stratascor LLC,* Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $40,315,311 commercial, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide information technology and cybersecurity support services, and other Navy information warfare training operations focused support services. The contract will include a 60-month base ordering period with an additional six-month ordering period option pursuant of Federal Acquisition Regulation 52.217-8 — option to extend services, which if exercised, will bring the total estimated value to $45,130,267, and a contract maximum of $49,000,000. The base ordering period is expected to be completed by March 2027; if the option is exercised, the ordering period will be completed by September 2027. Work will be performed in Norfolk, Va., (70 percent); and Virginia Beach, Va., (30 percent). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100,000 will be obligated to fund the contractís minimum amount and funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. This contract was competitively procured with the solicitation as a total small business set-aside requirement, with four offers received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Contracting Department Norfolk Office, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity. (N00189-22-D-0003)

Melwood Horticultural Training Center, Upper Marlboro, Md., is awarded a $26,933,657 fixed-price modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N40080-18-D-0306. This modification provides for $16,216,629 for recurring services; and not-to-exceed $10,717,028 for non-recurring work, for the exercise of Option 4 for custodial services, recycling, and grounds maintenance support at federal installations within a 100-mile radius of the National Capitol Region. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $116,158,010. The work to be performed provides for all labor, management, supervision, tools, materials and equipment required to perform facility investment services for federal installations located within a 100-mile radius of the National Capital Region. This modification will increase the maximum dollar value of the contract under the AbilityOne program. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (77 percent); Virginia (16 percent); and Maryland (7 percent), and is expected to be completed by February 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, (Navy); and fiscal 2022 Navy working capital contract funds in the amount not-to-exceed $16,216,629 will be obligated on various task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Pennsylvania State University Applied Research Laboratory (ARL), State College, Penn., is awarded an $18,144,797 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Undersea Systems Technologies Development. This contract provides for the development of critical undersea technologies in the areas of: 1) Multi-Material Propulsor Prototype (M2P2) design concepts; 2) Virginia Class Improved Propulsor Bearing (VIPB) development; 3) Flow noise; 4) Station keeping; 5) Materials; and 6) Acoustic monitoring. ARL shall develop critical enabling technology to significantly improve existing systems beyond the current state-of-the-art, and meet the needs of future undersea systems. Work will be performed in State College, Penn., (74 percent); Washington, D.C. (20 percent); Newport, R.I., (4 percent); and Gorton, Conn., (2 percent). Work is expected to be completed on Feb. 24, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including a 60-month base period, is $18,144,797. Fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds will be incrementally funded with an initial obligation of $745,000 at time of award. Funds in the amount of $15,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured under the N00014-20-S-B001 Office of Naval Research long range broad agency announcement (BAA) for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology. Since proposals are received throughout the year under the long range BAA, the number of proposals received in response to the solicitation is unknown. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1035).



Fincantieri Marine Systems North America, Chesapeake, Va., is awarded a $14,255,383 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the program management and technicians to continue to support of the preventive, planned corrective, and emergent maintenance requirements of the MCM-1 class vessels. The contract will include a one-year base period and four one-year option periods, and if all options are exercised, it will bring the total estimated value to $78,721,536. Work is expected to be completed by March 2023; if all options are exercised, work will be completed by March 2027. Work will be performed in Manama, Bahrain (50 percent); and Sasebo, Japan (50 percent). Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) (O&M(N)) funds in the amount of $1,844,950 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year O&M(N) funds at the time of their issuance. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Puget Sound, Bremerton, Wash., is the contracting activity (N00406-22-D-0002).

Fairlead Boatworks Inc., Newport News, Va., is awarded a $9,714,422 firm-fixed-price contract (N3220522C4008) for a 53-calendar day shipyard availability for the mid-term availability of Military Sealift Commandís fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196). This contract includes a base period and six options which, if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $10,138,454. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., beginning April 7, 2022, and is expected to be completed by May 29, 2022. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,714,422 are obligated for fiscal 2022 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This contract was a small business set-aside with proposals solicited via the Government Point of Entry website and fours offers received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity.

Moog Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah, is awarded an $8,203,897 firm-fixed-price modification (P00015) to a previously awarded contract (N0001919C0063). This modification exercises an option to procure 27 AN/URN-32 transponder group beacon kits; 15 remote control status units; three URN-33 Tactical Air Navigation Systems; and associated data. Work will be performed in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is expected to be completed in November 2023. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,749,415; fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $988,692; fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,883,416; fiscal 2021 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,773,644; fiscal 2021 acquisition, construction and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $612,492; and fiscal 2019 acquisition, construction and improvement (Coast Guard) funds in the amount of $196,238 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Zenetex LLC,* Herndon, Va., is awarded an $8,113,959 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursement modification (P00009) to a previously awarded contract (N0042118C0018). This modification exercises an option to provide contractor support services for the MH-60R Multi Mission Helicopter for the government of Australia. Work will be performed in Patuxent River, Md., and is expected to be completed in March 2023. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $8,113,959 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

GlaxoSmithKline LLC, Durham, N.C., (SPE2DP-22-D-0002, $33,803,616); and Seqirus Inc., Summit, N.J., (SPE2DP-22-D-0003, $8,636,345), have each been awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DP-21-R-0131 for the injectable influenza vaccine. This was a competitive acquisition with four responses received. These are one-year contracts with no option periods. Locations of performance are Pennsylvania, New Jersey and North Carolina, with a Feb. 24, 2023, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

U.S. Air Force

Alutiiq Commercial Enterprises LLC, Anchorage, Alaska, has been awarded a $14,675,599 modification (P00004) to previously awarded contract FA8137-22-C-0002 to add an additional three month period for continued civil engineering services and operations management. Work will be performed at Tinker Air Force Base, Okla., and is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,675,599 will be obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $29,351,199. Tinker AFB, Okla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business