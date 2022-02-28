Headlines — February 28

News

Putin puts Russian nuclear forces on alert as Ukrainian civilian deaths mount

Though Ukraine has agreed to diplomatic talks and soldiers fought off invaders in its biggest cities, fears of a refugee and humanitarian crisis have grown. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian soldiers “are fighting against everything alive.”

Thousands of US troops deploying for first-ever NATO Response Force activation amid Russia attack

Troops would join 7,000 American service members already unilaterally deployed to Europe as Russia attacks Ukraine.

US space officials expect Russia, Ukraine conflict to extend into space

Top U.S. space officials this week said it’s likely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will extend to space, predicting continued GPS jamming and spoofing and urging military and commercial space operators to be prepared for possible cyber attacks.

White House seeks $3.5 billion for Pentagon in Ukraine response package

The White House told Congress it will need $6.4 billion in new funding to respond to Russia’s war on Ukraine, including $3.5 billion for the Pentagon and another $2.9 billion to support Eastern European allies with security assistance and humanitarian aid.

Business

Pentagon wants to bolster domestic microelectronics base with new innovation network

The U.S. Department of Defense wants to create a network of regional hubs to mature microelectronics technology and manufacturing processes and strengthen the domestic industrial base.

UAE to buy a dozen Chinese L-15 trainer aircraft

The United Arab Emirates has signed a letter of intention to procure 12 L-15 jet trainers from the China National Aero-Technology Import and Export Corporation, the Emirati Defence Ministry announced Feb. 23.

Here’s what stood out at the UAE’s unmanned defense expo

Unmanned ground and aerial systems developed by Emirati companies dominated the tradeshow floor at the country’s unmanned systems expo UMEX, which took place Feb. 21-23, but foreign businesses also pitched their wares.

Internal dissent roils top defense trade group

Tempers are high at the Aerospace Industries Association over CEO Eric Fanning’s perceived lack of support for members.

Defense

Proposed light tank battalion concept will require more armor crewmen

Army planners are building a new type of battalion for the light tank design that is nearing a decision by service officials and it’s going to require more armor crewmen.

Navy remains mum on Project Overmatch details so China won’t steal them

The U.S. Navy is releasing little information about its Project Overmatch progress or upcoming milestones, and it’s purposefully remaining mum so China can’t steal its work.