Aerotech News Women’s History Digital Edition – February 25, 2022

Women’s History Month 2022 – Combined Special Edition of Aerotech News and Review | Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News

Celebrating the accomplishments of women in aviation, aerospace and the U.S. military. An AerotechNews.com Publication.

Hello everyone – thanks for checking out our Women’s History Month issue, a special, combined publication of Aerotech News and Review and the Nellis AFB / Creech AFB Desert Lightning News. It’s our privilege to bring you a look at some of the pioneering accomplishments of women in the fields of aviation, aerospace and service in our nation’s military. Click on the link below for your free digital copy of our Women’s History issue, viewable on your desktop or mobile device.

https://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ecgs/ Here’s a preview of what you’ll find in this special edition:

Air Force Test Center executive director, Dr. Eileen Bjorkman: page 3

The sky’s the limit for spunky WWII veteran Millie Bailey: page 4

A life in flight for first woman ‘Thunderbirds’ pilot: page 6

“Colonel Maggie” – The inspiring service of actress Martha Raye: page 8

19-year-old woman sets record for solo global flight: page 10

A timeline of women in aviation: page 12