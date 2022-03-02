Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

Petromax Refining Co.,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0466, $486,291,968); Phillips 66 Co., Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0473, $336,141,102); Placid Refining Co., LLC,* Port Allen, La., (SPE602-22-D-0465, $214,490,632); BPPNA GOT/IST, Chicago, Ill., (SPE602-22-D-0480, $185,146,706); Equilon Enterprises, LLC, Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0468, $175,830,029); ExxonMobil Corp., Spring, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0461, $162,924,573); Lazarus Energy Holdings, LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0471, $110,513,887); Alon USA LP, Brentwood, Tenn., (SPE602-22-D-0474, $82,291,073); BP Products North America Inc., Chicago, Ill., (SPE602-22-D-0462, $71,602,929); Petromax LLC,* Houston, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0472, $71,040,451); Wynnewood Energy Co. LLC, Sugarland, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0469, $66,585,155); Husky Marketing & Supply Co., Dublin, Ohio (SPE602-22-D-0479, $66,238,940); Epic Aviation LLC, Salem, Ore., (SPE602-22-D-0470, $51,700,563); Moffett Oil Co.,* Natchitoches, La., (SPE602-22-D-047, $46,367,484); Calumet Shreveport Fuels LLC,* Indianapolis, Ind., (SPE602-22-D-0469, $40,581,789); Tesoro Refining & Marketing Co., LLC, San Antonio, Texas (SPE602-22-D-0477, $33,559,468); Hermes Consolidated LLC, doing business as Wyoming Refining Co., Rapid City, S.D., (SPE602-22-D-0464, $22,167,661); Marathon Petroleum Co., LP, Findlay, Ohio (SPE602-22-D-0476, $21,026,746); and Irving Oil Terminals Inc., Portsmouth, N.H., (SPE602-22-D-0467, $11,091,997), have each been awarded a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE602-21-R-0708 for various types of fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with 31 offers received. These are one-year contracts with a 30-day carryover. Locations of performance are Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wyoming, with an April 30, 2023, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Stryker Medical, a division of Stryker Corp., Portage, Mich., has been awarded a maximum $45,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under solicitation SPE2DH-16-R0002 for medical equipment and accessories for the Defense Logistics Agency Electronic Catalog. This was a competitive acquisition with 169 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a March 7, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE2DH-22-D-0010).

U.S. Navy

Smartronix LLC, Hollywood, Md., is awarded a $133,627,480 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides sustainment for Tactical and Remote, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, and Intelligence Edge Systems (TARCES) support for remote edge telecommunications engineering or computer networks to support users or sensors located away from the central core network. TARCES solutions require a mixture of legacy, industry standard, and newly emerging technologies. Specifically, the contractor shall provide inputs to solution engineering and recommendations, network, desktop, and server administration; configuration management; infrastructure and cable plant technology; applications development/operations support; and cybersecurity and information assurance support. Work will be performed in Hollywood, Md., (59.12 percent); St. Inigoes, Md., (27.04 percent); Panzer Kaserne, Germany (3.07 percent); Kelly Barracks, Germany (2.13 percent); Fort Belvoir, Va., (2.22 percent); MacDill Air Force Base, Fla., (1 percent); Hurlburt Field, Fla., (1 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent); various locations within the continental U.S. (2.42 percent); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in May 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; one offer was received. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0042122D0005).

Serco – IPS Corp., Herndon, Va., was awarded a $37,352,453 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract (N00174-18-C-0015) to procure professional support services for the Naval Sea System Commandís Deputy Commander for Surface Warfare. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (55 percent); Norfolk, Va., (19 percent); San Diego, Calif., (18 percent); Mayport, Fla., (2 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (2 percent); Sasebo, Japan (1 percent); Manama, Bahrain (1 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (1 percent); and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (1 percent), and is expected to be complete by August 2022. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $12,780,007 (91 percent); fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $710,971 (5 percent); and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $630,508 (4 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which, $13,410,515 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C. is the contracting activity.

Management Services Group, Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Va., was awarded a $23,219,150 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract (N00024-20-C-5608) to exercise options and procure additional spares for Network, Processing, and Storage (NPS) Technical Insertion 16, Modification 1 production equipment, spares, and engineering services. Work will be performed in Virginia Beach, Va., (100 percent) and is expected to be completed by February 2025. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,394,833 (36 percent); foreign military sales (Australia) funds in the amount of $7,567,597 (33 percent); and fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,256,720 (31 percent) will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Rockwell Collins Inc., Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is awarded an $18,803,504 modification (P00031) to a previously awarded firm-price-incentive-fee, firm-fixed-price contract (N6134017C0007). This modification exercises options to procure 24 airborne subsystem pods; nine remote range units; one common ground system; one portable support equipment subsystem; and one site survey in support of Tactical Combat Training System II low rate initial production. Work will be performed in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (55 percent); Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., (38 percent); and Richardson, Texas (7 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $15,596,400; fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,274,110; and fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,932,994 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity.

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a $17,633,492 modification (P00058) to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee contract (N0001916G0032). This modification increases the scope to procure the necessary test and engineering support to complete the development of the Next Generation Jammer ñ Mid-Band system and the phased replacement of the AN/ALQ-99 Tactical Jamming System currently mounted to the EA-18G aircraft. Work will be performed in St. Louis, Mo., (70 percent); and Patuxent River, Md., (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,000,000 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

CACI, Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $17,053,018 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded task order N3904020F3000 for engineering, technical, administrative and managerial (support) services in support of Ships Availability Planning and Engineering Center, Non-Nuclear Waterfront and Deep Submergence Systems programs at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Work will be performed in Kittery, Maine, and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $4,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine, is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Ahtna-Bay West JV LLC,* Monterey, Calif., (W912PL-22-D-0002); Paragon-Jacobs Joint Venture,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912PL-22-D-0008); FPM-AECOM JV1,* Oneida, N.Y., (W912PL-22-D-0006); ERRG-B&V JV,* Martinez, Calif., (W912PL-22-D-0005); Cape Weston JV2 LLC,* Norcross, Ga., (W912PL-22-D-0004); Bristol Environmental Remediation Services LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska (W912PL-22-D-0003); HydroGeoLogic Inc.,* Reston, Va., (W912PL-22-D-0007); and PIKA-Insight JV LLC,* Stafford, Texas (W912PL-22-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $75,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental remediation and explosives safety management. Bids were solicited via the internet with 12 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles, Calif., is the contracting activity.

JG&A-TSG JV,* Marietta, Ga., (W912HN-22-D-2002); CEMS RS&H JV,* Summerville, S.C., (W912HN-22-D-2003); Gurri Matute Cromwell JV LLC,* Miami, Fla., (W912HN-22-D-2004); Blair Remy Corporation P.C.,* Oklahoma City, Okla., (W912HN-22-D-2005); and Knight Architects,* Dunwoody, Ga., (W912HN-22-D-2006), will compete for each order of the $45,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for architect-engineer, general design services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 37 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah, Ga., is the contracting activity.



Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., was awarded a $26,004,843 firm-fixed-price contract for provost marshal protection support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, with an estimated completion date of March 24, 2025. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $6,376,263 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Field Directorate Office, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W9124J-22-F-0036).

Goldbelt Frontier LLC, Alexandria, Va., was awarded a $10,044,244 modification (P00008) to contract W81XWH-20-C-0085 for science officer support services for congressionally directed medical research programs. Work will be performed in Fort Detrick, Md., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2026. Fiscal 2022 Defense Health Program, Defense funds in the amount of $10,044,244 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity.

Iron Mike Construction LLC,* Centennial, Colo., was awarded a $7,996,440 firm-fixed-price contract for construction to reduce flood risk. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Randolph, Nebraska, with an estimated completion date of March 15, 2024. Fiscal 2022 Continuing Authorities Program, Section 205 funds in the amount of $7,996,440 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0008).

U.S. Transportation Command

Textainer Equipment Management (U.S.) Limited, San Francisco, Calif., was awarded a modification (P00009) on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract HTC711-19-D-R009 in the amount of $19,581,610. This modification provides intermodal equipment leasing and transportation services, and related container support functions, to include interfacing with government systems to meet the government missions and exercises. Work will be performed on a global basis. The period of performance is from March 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 operations and maintenance funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $51,127,599 to $70,709,209. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Triton Container International Limited, Hamilton, Bermuda, was awarded a modification (P00009) on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract HTC711-19-D-R010 in the amount of $18,529,909. This modification provides intermodal equipment leasing and transportation services, and related container support functions, to include interfacing with government systems to meet the government missions and exercises. Work will be performed on a global basis. The period of performance is from March 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 operations and maintenance funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $51,230,474 to $69,760,383. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

SeaCube Leasing International Inc., Woodcliff Lake, N.J., was awarded a modification (P00009) on indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price contract HTC711-19-D-R008 in the amount of $18,282,066. This modification provides intermodal equipment leasing and transportation services, and related container support functions, to include interfacing with government systems to meet the government missions and exercises. Work will be performed on a global basis. The period of performance is from March 1, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 and 2023 operations and maintenance funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $50,273,618 to $68,555,684. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

*Small business