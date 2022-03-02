Women’s History Month: Air Force hosts 2nd annual Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium

The Secretary of the Air Force’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, in partnership with the Women’s Initiatives Team, will host the second annual Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium March 8-10, 2022.

The virtual symposium, which starts on International Women’s Day as part of the Department of the Air Force’s recognition of Women’s History Month, is a professional development event focused on improving force readiness and building knowledge and understanding among Airmen, Guardians, and leaders across the DAF.

Topics will include learning about women, peace and security initiatives, leading change, fostering inclusion, military families, bystander empowerment, resilience, mental health, and other topics relevant to DAF women, their supervisors, coworkers, and allies today.

The symposium provides an opportunity for the Total Force to engage in conversations and discuss topics that affect DAF women at large. The event is designed to be interactive, providing participants an opportunity to listen and engage. The symposium is free, and all DAF civilian personnel and military members are permitted to participate during duty time if their individual supervisory authority approves such participation.

Registration for the symposium can be found here: https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/anim.cfm?i=629915&k=04634B007A52.

Questions about the event can be sent to the SAF/DI office atSAF.ODI.Workflow@us.af.mil.

Agenda(subject to change)

March 8: Interoperability: Collaborating in a Contested Space

(All times shown in EST)

9 a.m. Opening Remarks: Ms.Marianne Malizia, SES, DAF Diversity and Inclusion director

9:20 a.m. Keynote Speaker: The HonorableFrank Kendall, Secretary of the Air Force

10 a.m. Turning Ideas into Action: Leading Change at All Levels

11 a.m. DAF Women, Peace, and Security Part 1: Introduction

11:50 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Integrating to Drive Effects: MAJCOM-Level Efforts to Foster Inclusion

1:30 p.m. Keynote Speaker: Lt. Gen. Nina M. Armagno, U.S. Space Force director of staff

2:30 p.m. Representation Matters: Breaking Barriers While Being Your Authentic Self

3:30 p.m. How to Change Policy

March 9: It Takes a Village

9 a.m. Opening Remarks: Gen. Jacqueline VanOvost, U.S. Transportation Command commander

9:20 a.m. Keynote Speaker: Gen. David W. Allvin, Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force

10 a.m. Diverse Family Panel: One Size Does Not Fit All

11 a.m. DAF Women, Peace, and Security Part 2: Success from the Field

11:50 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Service Senior Enlisted Leader Panel: Resilience and What Are We Doing for our Airmen and Guardians

1:30 p.m. Balance: Family and Service Panel

2:30 p.m. Sexual Assault Panel: Empowering Through Connection

3:30 p.m. Mental Health and Bereavement Panel: It’s Okay to Not be Okay

March 10: What it Means to be a Woman and Serve

9 a.m. Opening Remarks: Ms.Pat Mulcahy, U.S. Space Force Chief Human Capital Officer

9:20 a.m. Keynote Speaker: The HonorableGina Ortiz Jones, Under Secretary of the Air Force

10 a.m. First Time in Uniform: A Fresh Lens on Why We Serve

11 a.m. DAF Women, Peace, and Security Part 3: Interagency Gender Equality

11:50 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Joint Experience Panel: Life on the Front Line

1:30 p.m. Panel of Firsts: Shattering Ceilings

2:30 p.m. Women in STEM

3:30 p.m. Keynote Speaker: Lt. Gen. Mary O’Brien, Air Force A2/6 and Senior WIT Champion

Participants can find more information on the following Women’s Air and Space Power Symposium social media pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WomensAirAndSpacePowerSymposium

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/womens_air_and_space_power/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/women_symposium

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/womens-air-space-power-symposium