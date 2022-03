Northrop Grumman’s ALQ-251 radio frequency countermeasure (RFCM) system has been delivered to U.S. Special Operations Command as part of an AC-130J aircraft upgrade. The ALQ-251 will provide superior situational awareness and protection against electronic warfare systems and radar-guided weapons in contested and congested electromagnetic spectrum environments. The Sierra Nevada Corporation is the integrator for the AC-130J and MC-130J RFCM program.