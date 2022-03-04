Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., is awarded a not-to-exceed $498,310,000 firm-fixed-price undefinitized order (N0001922F0030) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0006). This order provides for the production and delivery of the Harpoon Coastal Defense System Launch System (HCDS) in support of the government of Taiwan, specifically 100 Launcher Transporter Units, 25 Radar Units, and HCDS training equipment. Work will be performed in Sioux Falls, S.D., (23.9 percent); Oshkosh, Wisc., (18.53 percent); Lititz, Penn., (13.64 percent); St. Louis, Mo., (11.71 percent); New York, N.Y., (10.68 percent); Saint Charles, Mo., (9.36 percent); Cincinnati, Ohio (2.54 percent); Minneapolis, Minn., (2.24 percent); Warner Robins, Ga., (1.87 percent); and various locations within the continental U.S. (5.53 percent), and is expected to be completed in December 2028.† Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $244,171,900 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Conflict Kinetics Corp., Sterling, Va., is awarded a $31,351,956 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that will include terms and conditions for the placement of firm-fixed-price task orders for the procurement of Tactical Ocular Reaction Areaô (TORAô) small arms simulator software and upgrade support services to include software and contracted information technology system security; and software modifications/software warranty as needed to maintain all TORAô simulators in training support of all Naval Expeditionary Combat Command locations inside and outside the continental U.S., and Conflicts Kinetics Corp. The contract will include a five-year ordering period with no options. The ordering period is expected to begin April 2022 and be completed by March 2027. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (15 percent); Port Hueneme, Calif., (15 percent); Djibouti (15 percent); Williamsburg, Va., (10 percent); Virginia Beach, Va., (10 percent); Gulfport, Miss., (10 percent); Newport, R.I., (7 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (7 percent); Seal Beach, Calif., (7 percent); and Guam (4 percent). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $100 will be obligated to fund the contractís minimum amount, and funds will expire at the end of the fiscal year. Individual task orders will be subsequently funded with appropriate fiscal year appropriations at the time of their issuance. One source was solicited for this non-competitive, sole-source requirement pursuant to the authority set forth in 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk, Norfolk Contracting Department, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N00189-22-D-0008).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Fla., is awarded a $22,669,441 firm-fixed-price order (N6833522F0144) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides for maintenance support to the E-2D aircraft throughout its entire life-cycle using operationally supportable and interoperable solutions. Additionally, this order provides non-recurring engineering and recurring peculiar support equipment, as well as associated integrated logistics support and cyber support in accordance with E-2D system maintenance plans. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., (75 percent); and Bethpage, N.Y., (25 percent), and is expected to be completed in February 2025. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,669,441 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Palm Bay, Fla., is awarded a $12,150,888 modification to exercise priced options to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract (N00039-14-C-0041) issued by the Naval Information Warfare Systems Command. This modification increases the value of the basic contract by $12,150,888. The new total value is $93,473,592. This modification provides for the exercise of firm-fixed-price options for Commercial Broadband Satellite Program Unit Level Variant (ULV) hardware production units. ULV provides terminal-to-shore, space and terrestrial connectivity to significantly increase throughput for commercial satellite communications and provide redundancy for military satellite communications. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (27 percent); and other procurement (Navy) (73 percent) funds in the amount of $12,150,888 will be obligated at the time of award. Funding will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. Work will be performed at Palm Bay, Fla., and is expected to be completed by August 2022. The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

The Boeing Co., Ridley Park, Penn., was awarded a firm-fixed-price modification to an existing delivery order in the amount of $194,628,000 on contract H92241-20-F-0020 to procure six MH47-G renew rotary wing aircraft in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2022 procurement and Army funds in the amount of $194,628,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn. This delivery order modification is a noncompetitive award and is in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302.1. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Oak Grove Technologies, Raleigh, N.C., was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (H92239-22-C-003) in the amount of $12,643,317 for U.S. Army Special Operations Forces role player support services in support of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,643,317 are being obligated at the time of award. The work will be performed at Fort Bragg, N.C., and performance will be completed on Aug. 31, 2022. This is a sole source contract under the authority of Federal Acquisition Regulation 6-302-1. USSOCOM, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Leidos, Reston, Va. (H92404-22-C-0002), was awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract in the amount of $12,604,095 for 12 months of bridge engineering services for the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) Operations Center (ROC). Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $6,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Cannon Air Force Base, N.M.; and the Hurlburt-ROC located at Hurlburt AFB, Fla., and will be complete on or about Dec. 13, 2022. This is a sole source contract in accordance with U.S. Code 2304(c)(2), as the agencyís need for the services is of such an unusual and compelling urgency. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Army

Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV, Tucson, Ariz., was awarded a $19,541,045 modification (P00055) to contract W31P4Q-19-C-0059 for life cycle contractor support services for the Javelin Weapon System. Work will be performed in Tucson, Ariz., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army; overseas contingency operations; United States Marine Corps; Army National Guard; and Foreign Military Sales (Australia, Estonia, Georgia, Indonesia, Ireland, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Oman, Poland, Taiwan, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates) funds in the amount of $19,541,045 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

L-3 Communications Integrated Systems, Greenville, Texas, has been awarded a $13,999,995 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action for procurement of the Aircraft Structural Integrity and Propulsion System Integrity Programs. Work will be performed in Greenville, Texas, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. This contract involves 100 percent Foreign Military Sales and is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $6,859,999 are being obligated at the time of award. The 645th Aeronautical Systems Group, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-21-G-4027 / FA8620-22-F-4854).

Washington Headquarters Services

Four Points Technology LLC, Chantilly, Va., was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract (HQ0034-22-F-0121) in the amount of $11,252,535 to provide a set of services via a Cloud Service Provider that provides Defense Technology Information Center (DTIC) and its system administrators the ability to operate and maintain DTICís Staging and Production environments at Impact Level (IL) 2?4 level via a commercial cloud. Additionally, the IL4 NIPR environment provides the mission critical services required by our product owners and customers. Fiscal 2022-2023 research, development, technology, and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,080,000 have been obligated for this action. The expected completion date is Feb. 28, 2025. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

