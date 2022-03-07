Headlines — March 7

News

US and allies quietly prepare for a Ukrainian government-in-exile and a long insurgency

The ways that Western countries would support a Ukrainian resistance are beginning to take shape.

Around-the-clock NATO air patrols fly to keep Russia at bay

NATO has nearly doubled the usual number of military jets on alert across Europe.

US European Command leads international efforts to donate weapons to Ukraine to fight the Russians

U.S. European Command is at the center of ongoing international efforts to provide Ukraine with the weapons and other security assistance that the country needs to fight Russia, a senior U.S. defense official said March 4.

Business

Lockheed Martin UK looking to invest in new space-based manufacturing facility

The future facility could develop and manufacture a range of space products and services, including satellites that monitor the Earth, connect troops on the battlefield, and deliver GPS services.

Defense

Pentagon sets up hotline with Russia to avert Ukraine ‘miscalculation’

U.S. has no troops in Ukraine but it and NATO allies in Europe are worried about potential spillover from Russian invasion.

First B-21 bomber enters ground testing, ‘on track for first flight’

The first B-21 Raider bomber has entered the ground test phase, paving the way for its expected rollout this year and subsequent first flight.

Navy says China fight is most likely in 2020s, sharpening its focus on readiness

The U.S. Navy sees the 2020s as presenting the “peak risk” for China making a move against Taiwan, driving the service’s effort to prioritize readiness over fleet size, the vice chief of naval operations told lawmakers March 3.

Marines stand up first Marine littoral regiment

The Marine Corps formally converted its Hawaii-based regiment into the 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, taking another step in the pursuit of its new island-hopping strategy in the Indo-Pacific.

Veterans

Families fear financial hit as VA caregiver program prepares to drop thousands of vets

Advocates say new eligibility requirements will exclude veterans in need of full-time care.

Veterans unemployment matched its lowest levels of the pandemic in February

The overall veterans unemployment rate was 3.2 percent in February, down from 3.8 percent in January.