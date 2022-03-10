3DELRR moving forward with Lockheed Martin’s long-range radar system

A team at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., team has selected the Lockheed Martin’s long-range radar in support of the Air Force’s Three-Dimensional Expeditionary Long-Range Radar, or 3DELRR, Rapid Prototyping program.

Following the “SpeedDealer” radar demonstrations in the summer of 2020, and recent Air Force contract efforts in 2021 and 2022, the Air Force selected Lockheed Martin’s AN/TPY-4(V)1 to replace the TPS-75 radar.

“Our acquisition strategy allows us to exercise the production option for one or both of the SpeedDealer follow-on contracts,” said Col. Erik Rhylander, senior materiel leader, Theater Battle Control Division. “Both companies have impressive systems. After assessing radar capabilities, costs for production and sustainment, and residual technical risks to meeting the Air Force’s requirements, the AN/TPY-4 (V)1 system provides the best overall value for the Air Force.”

Pending the fiscal year 2022 appropriations bill, the program expects to exercise options for the initial radars. At this time, the Air Force only intends to enter production with Lockheed Martin, said Lt. Col. Matthew Judge, deputy program manager, 3DELRR. “We are excited to provide the warfighter a radar to detect modern threats.”

3DELRR is a branch of the Theater Battle Control Division, a division of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Digital Directorate, headquartered at Hanscom AFB.