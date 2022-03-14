Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

American Systems Corp., Chantilly, Va., is awarded a $42,149,432 cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract. This contract provides for the development of a Combat Systems Integrated Product to assess operational performance against Navy standards in simulated and operational training environments, including predicting ability to perform assigned tasks, functions and missions. In addition, the system will recommend training and resource allocation to improve performance. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., (51 percent); Jacksonville, Fla., (37 percent); Long Island, N.Y., (5 percent); Dallas, Texas (3 percent); Seattle, Wash., (3 percent); and Boston, Mass., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in October 2025. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $709,670; and fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $664,236 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134022C0001).

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $24,250,750 modification (P00052) to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N0001917C0015). This modification increases scope to provide additional MV-22 Common Configuration Readiness and Modernization in-service and over and above repair support. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Penn., (91 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (9 percent), and is expected to be completed in June 2023. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,200,000; and fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $50,750 will be obligated at the time of award, $50,750 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Ayer, Mass., is awarded a $19,161,016 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for engineering services for CVN 78, DDG 1000, LSD 41/49, LPD 17, LHD 1, LHA 6, and LCS 1 and LCS 2 ship class steering control and navigation control systems and machinery control systems. This contract does not include options. Work will be performed in Ayer, Mass., (64 percent); Pittsfield, Mass., (3 percent); Philadelphia, Penn., (3 percent); Norfolk, Va., (3 percent); San Diego, Calif., (3 percent); Bremerton, Wash., (3 percent); Washington, D.C. (3 percent); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (3 percent); Mayport, Fla., (3 percent); Yokosuka, Japan (3 percent); Portland, Maine (3 percent); Sasebo, Japan (3 percent); and Bahrain (3 percent) and is expected to be completed by February 2027. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $281,799, which includes a $500 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract minimum guarantee, will be obligated at time of award via an individual task order and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. This contract was not competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website. The contract is a sole-source award in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Penn., is the contracting activity (N6449822D4005).

Serco Inc., Herndon, Va., is awarded a $15,788,396 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously-awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N61331-18-D-0007 to exercise options for the development, integration, testing, and evaluation of prototype systems into existing or emerging unmanned vehicles, unmanned weapons, and unmanned weapons control systems related to mine warfare, amphibious warfare, surface warfare, diving and life support, coastal and underwater intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and other missions in the littoral and riverine environments. Work will be performed at locations which will be determined with each delivery order and is expected to be completed by March 2023. No funding will be obligated at time of award. Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division, Panama City, Fla., is the contracting activity.

Walashek Industrial & Marine Inc.,* San Diego, Calif., (N55236-19-D-0005); and Epsilon Systems Solutions,* San Diego, Calif., (N55236-19-D-0006), are awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification with a combined ceiling of $14,261,120 to exercise Option Year Three of their respective previously-awarded, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contracts to accomplish Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) repairs, maintenance, modernization, and retirement services for LCACs homeported ACU-5 at Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, Calif. The work will encompass LCAC Fleet Modernization Program, LCAC Post Service Life Extension

Program Extension, LCAC retirements, and LCAC Planned/Emergent repairs to be completed by April 2023. No funding is being obligated at time of award. The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N55236-19-D (0005-0006)).

Aviation Training Consulting LLC, Altus, Okla., was awarded a $13,861,113 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides pilot, enlisted aircrew, and maintenance training support services as well as program management and administrative support services for the government of Kuwait. Work will be performed in Altus, Okla., (13 percent); and Kuwait (87 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-4. The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Fla., is the contracting activity (N6134022D0005).

Capps Shoe Co.,* Lynchburg Va., has been awarded a maximum $20,088,000 modification (P00008) exercising the second one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-20-D-1246) with two one-year option periods for menís poromeric and brown leather dress shoes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with a March 16, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Navy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn.

San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind,** San Antonio, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $19,453,644 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/definite-quantity contract for fire-resistant environment ensemble, operational camouflage pattern, intermediate weather outer layer trousers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(5), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a March 11, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-B122).

General Dynamics Land Systems Inc., Sterling Heights, Mich., was awarded a $12,249,851 modification (P00003) to contract W56HZV-22-C-0012 for Abrams systems technical support. Work will be performed in Sterling Heights, Mich., with an estimated completion date of Feb. 28, 2023. Fiscal 2021 and 2022 other procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,249,851 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Hy-Tek Manufacturing Co. Inc.,* Sugar Grove, Ill., was awarded a $10,702,535 firm-fixed-price contract for projectile nose plugs and support cups for MK80 general purpose bombs. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 10, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-D-0014).

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., was awarded a firm-fixed-price contract option modification (P00008) in the amount of $7,895,976 to a previously awarded contract (H98210-18-F-0062) for administering critical functions of the National Language Services Corps (NLSC), a major activity of the National Security Education Program (NSEP). This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $39,939,186 from $32,043,210, and is the result of a competitive acquisition with one solicitation and two offers received. Work will be performed in McLean, Virginia. The option period of performance is from March 15, 2022, to March 14, 2023. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds. Defense Human Resources Activity, Alexandria, Va., is the contracting activity.

