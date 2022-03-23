BAE Systems receives $34.9 million contract from U.S. Marine Corps for an Amphibious Combat Vehicle Recovery variant

BAE Systems has received a $34.9 million contract from the U.S. Marine Corps for the design and development of an Amphibious Combat Vehicle Recovery (ACV-R) variant. The ACV-R will replace the legacy Assault Amphibious Vehicle recovery variant (AAVR7A1), and will provide direct field support, maintenance, and recovery to the ACV family of vehicles.

This contract is for the first phase of the program, which focuses on the design and development of the ACV-R during a 20-month period. The second phase of the program will include delivery of production test vehicles for user evaluation.

“The recovery variant will provide crucial recovery capability in the amphibious fleet,” said John Swift, vice president of amphibious programs at BAE Systems. “It also expands the ACV family of vehicles and demonstrates the base vehicleís proven design, allowing it to be seamlessly integrated into the fleet without compromising performance.”

The ACV program is in full rate production with BAE Systems, and the company is under contract to deliver two other variants in the ACV family of vehicles: the ACV personnel variant (ACV-P) and the ACV command variant (ACV-C). The company has also received a design and development contract for a 30mm cannon variant (ACV-30). Additionally, BAE Systems has received task instructions from the Marine Corps to complete a study of incorporating advanced reconnaissance, command, control, communication and computers/unmanned aerial systems mission payload into an ACV variant.

ACV production and support is taking place at BAE Systems locations in: Stafford, Va.; San Jose, Calif.; Sterling Heights, Mich.; Aiken, S.C.; and, York, Penn.