Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tucson, Ariz., is awarded a $93,554,802 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5406 for MK15 Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) upgrades and conversions, system overhauls, and associated hardware. Work will be performed in Louisville, Ky., (33 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (10 percent); Pittsburgh, Penn., (6 percent); Williston, Vt., (5 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (5 percent); Hauppauge, N.Y., (2 percent); Andover, Mass., (2 percent); Melbourne, Fla., (2 percent); Radford, Va., (2 percent); Palo Alto, Calif., (2 percent); Joplin, Mo., (1 percent); Tempe, Ariz., (1 percent); Van Nuys, Calif.,(1 percent); Anaheim, Calif., (1 percent); Valencia, Calif., (1 percent); Irvine, Calif., (1 percent); East Syracuse, N.Y., (1 percent); and various locations with less than 1 percent each (24 percent). Work is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $70,189,392 (74 percent); 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,550,880 (24 percent); 2021 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $587,187 (1 percent); and 2020 weapons procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $227,343 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which, $70,416,735 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., formerly known as DynCorp International LLC, Germantown, Md., is awarded a $29,013,941 fixed-price contract modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N62470-19-D-2013. This modification provides for the exercise of Option 2 for custodial services, recycling, and grounds maintenance support at federal installations within a 100-mile radius of the National Capitol Region, under the AbilityOne program. Work will be performed in Washington, D.C. (70 percent); Maryland (25 percent); and Virginia (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, (Navy); and fiscal 2022 Navy working capital contract funds in the amount not-to-exceed $24,223,817 for recurring services will be obligated on various task orders and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $220,985,582. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $16,645,723 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00004) to a previously awarded contract (N0001921C0040). This modification adds scope to provide for the development, integration, and testing of the Israel unique software data load in support of integration of Technology Refresh 3 (TR3) onto the F-35 Lot 15 Israel production aircraft. The integration efforts will include reverification of a select subset of the 3F+ software capability captured in the Israel System Development and Demonstration TR-3 reverification systems requirements document, airworthiness related flight testing of 3F+ software on TR-3 enabled aircraft, and weapons certification updates for use with TR-3 aircraft. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (71.91 percent); Redondo Beach, Calif., (14.15 percent); St. Charles, Mo., (6.33 percent); Tucson, Ariz., (4.73 percent); Palm Bay, Fla., (1.99 percent); and Nevatim, Israel (0.89 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2024. Foreign Military Sales customer funds in the amount of $16,645,723 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

HII Fleet Support Group LLC, Newport News, Va., is awarded a $10,774,516 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide engineering services, planning the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) refueling complex overhaul, maintenance and operator training, technical and repair support. Work will be performed in Newport News, Va., and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $10,774,516 was obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured ó only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirement. The Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair, Newport News, Va., is the contracting activity (N62793-22-F-1000).

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Va., was awarded a $10,167,546 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost no fee task order (N66001-22-F-0434) for public safety interoperable communications technical assistance and strategic communications and tools under multiple award contract N66001-19-D-3413. The task order provides for research, development, testing, evaluation, and delivery of tools, documentation, training, workshops, and strategic communications plans to enhance communications interoperability of public safety and first responders. The task order includes a one-year base period and one, one-year option period. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this task order to $20,558,626. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (95 percent); and Reston, Va., (5 percent), with much of the work being performed in telework status. Work is expected to be completed by March 2023. If the option is exercised, work could continue until March 2024. Fiscal 2022 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $1,652,626 will be obligated at the time of award. Further funding will be provided incrementally. This contract is being awarded based on an approved Fair Opportunity Exemption pursuant to the authority of Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.505(b)(2)(i)(b) ó only one awardee is capable of providing the supplies or services required at the level of quality required because the supplies or services ordered are unique or highly specialized. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Daniel Defense Inc.,* Black Creek, Ga., is awarded a $9,100,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for 11.5” and 14.5” cold hammer-forged barrels for the Upper Receiver Group — Improved. Work will be performed entirely in Black Creek, Ga., and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds of $3,000 will be obligated at the time of award, of which $3,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was solicited as a 100 percent small business set-aside via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received in response to the solicitation. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contract activity (N0016422DJN02).

U.S. Army

Environmental Remediation and Engineering Co. JV LLC,* Troy, Mo., (W912DQ-22-D-3012); Guardian Environmental Services Co. Inc.,* Newark, Del., (W912DQ-22-D-3013); SDV E&C JV,* San Diego, Calif., (W912DQ-22-D-3014); TTL-CTI LLC,* Toledo, Ohio (W912DQ-22-D-3015); and VETS-ERRG JV LLC,* Gravois Mills, Mo., (W912DQ-22-D-3016), will compete for each order of the $22,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for hazardous, toxic and radioactive waste remediation projects. Bids were solicited via the internet with 16 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 22, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Mo., is the contracting activity.

L3 Technologies Inc., Muskegon, Mich., was awarded a $12,634,355 modification (P00015) to contract W56HZV-20-C-0124 for HMPT 800-horsepower upgrade transmissions. Work will be performed in Muskegon, Mich., with an estimated completion date of March 1, 2024. Fiscal 2022 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement, Army funds in the amount of $12,634,355 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity.

Defense Logistics Agency

McRae Industries Inc.,* Mt. Gilead, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $16,717,706 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for safety boots. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a one-year base contract with two one-year option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a March 22, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1532).

Marathon Petroleum Co. LP, Findlay, Ohio, has been awarded an estimated $12,366,986 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for F76 naval distillate fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a four-month contract with a 30-day carryover. Location of performance is California, with an Aug. 29, 2022, performance completion date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Energy. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE602-22-D-0484).

* Small business