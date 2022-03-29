Public meeting again delayed for L.A. County Airports panel public meeting again delayed

ALHAMBRA, Calif. — The March 30 meeting of the Los Angeles County Aviation Commission at Fox Field in Lancaster, previously expected to be the advisory commission’s first in-person public meeting in more than year, will remain virtual for at least another month.

Cancellation of the public session at county-owned Fox, announced at the commission’s February meeting, was only discovered this week as Aerotech News sought details for public attendance. At mid-week, neither commissioners nor airport staff could offer any information about preparations.

This is the second time since November that resumption of in-person public meetings of the Airports Commission has been postponed. The 10-member commission, appointed by the Board of Supervisors

In early November 2021, a manager with the Aviation Division of the L.A. County Department of Public Works told the appointed 10-member Aviation Commission that a return to in-person meetings was expected as early as January. In February’s meeting, the commissioners were told the Wednesday, March 30 meeting was on calendar to meet at Fox Field County Airport in Lancaster.

The agenda posted on the commission website, said, “In accordance with AB 361 Section 3(e)(3); and the Board of Supervisors recommendation for continued teleconference meetings: this meeting will be held via teleconference only. A physical location from which members of the public may observe the meeting and/or offer public comment will not be available. Access to the meeting will be provided by the following:

To Participate: Visit zoom.com and join via computer or smart phone. When prompted, enter the webinar ID: 889 8703 8568 Passcode: 710669 https://pwlacounty.zoom.us/j/88987038568?pwd=Yk4za1ZvZERXTm1TNHJVWmhOYzlFdz09

“To listen or participate: Call 669-900-9128 and enter access code: 889 8703 8568 If you wish to participate during Public Comment, please press *9 to raise your hand and you will be called accordingly.”

Paul Maselbas, chief of airports and assistant deputy director for the Department of Public Works Aviation Division, said in a telephone interview that he understood the decision to postpone direct public participation was caused by county concern about new covid variants.

Since the commission’s practice is to rotate the 10 public meetings a year between the county’s five general aviation airports, and Fox Field was next in line, Maselbas said it is uncertain how the rotation may resume.

In addition to the regular statistically focused management updates on individual airport operations, projects and events, the March 30 agenda continues ongoing discussion of how to devise an Airport Marketing and Public Relations Plan, and a new topical report on replacing 100LL Avgas with an unleaded alternative.

The Aviation Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 27. at 7 p.m. in open to the public at an airport, or 10 a.m. if still held virtually.