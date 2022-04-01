Headlines — April 1

News

1 dead, 2 injured in Navy Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The crew member who died was found deceased in the aircraft.

Amid new Russian attacks near Kyiv, White House says Putin misled by aides

Strikes in key Ukrainian cities fuel skepticism of Moscow’s pullback plan. Aides are ‘afraid’ to tell Putin the truth about the invasion, U.S. says.

Report documents claims that Taliban are using biometric data collected by US, partners

The Taliban may be using databases of biometric information left in Afghanistan by the U.S. military and international organizations to target soldiers and dissidents, according to a report issued March 30 by a human rights advocacy group.

Business

Palantir taps former Pentagon officials for new advisory board

Palantir Technologies, a software and data integration firm that specializes in defense, intelligence and homeland security matters, has named several prominent former defense officials to its first federal advisory board.

8 mortars in 90 seconds and loitering munitions: Army showcases tech experiments

Soldiers in the “blue force” set up to assault a compound. The opposing force set up an expedient minefield in their path. The blue force team began targeting their foes’ drone operators. The opposition force aimed to take out the blue force platoon leader.

Defense

Armed services didn’t implement dozens of measures to help stop sexual assault, GAO finds

As of October 2021, the Defense Department had not fully implemented 18 percent of the nearly 200 unique requirements imposed in legislation since 2004, the Government Accountability Office found in a report published this week.

Complete list of military ‘items’ named for Confederacy is more than 750 long

In addition to installations and ships, there are hundreds of streets, buildings and signs that may be recommended to change.

New food insecurity stipend should help as many troops as possible, lawmakers argue

House leaders are pushing military leaders to make eligibility and enrollment in the Defense Department’s new financial assistance program as generous as possible, saying that is needed to “address food and financial insecurity among service members.”

US Army’s short-range air defense capability will grow to a battalion by year’s end

The Army plans to field a complete battalion equipped with Short-Range Air Defense systems by the end of 2022, service officials in charge of the effort told Defense News.

Post-Afghanistan, US Air Force changes Jolly Green II helicopter purchase plans

The U.S. Air Force wants to cut the total number of new combat rescue helicopters it plans to buy by one-third, a sign of how it is adjusting to a post-Afghanistan threat environment.

Veterans

Women leaving the military face extra challenges — but they don’t have to do it alone

Depression, isolation, loneliness and loss of purpose are common struggles among those transitioning from military to civilian life. Many also face challenges with applying for a civilian job for the first time or reentering the workforce.