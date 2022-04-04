Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC,* Arlington, Va., is being awarded a $98,635,397 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the rapid and affordable software development supporting Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO). Innovative Defense Technologies LLC stood up a prototype development environment that not only allows for rapid and affordable software development, but also allows for simultaneously monitoring and analyzing the effects of the software change in performance, in the physical realm and in the cyber realm. This contract provides for the delivery of this transformational and essential environment to the Navy enterprise and its frontline fleet platforms. Work will be performed in Arlington, Va., and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by April 1, 2025. The maximum dollar value, including a 12-month base period, and two 12-month option periods, is $98,635,397. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $7,146,183 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract is a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III follow-on contract that derives from, extends, or completes efforts made under prior SBIR/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I or II awards. The Office of Naval Research, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity (N00014-22-C-1042).

Lockheed Martin Space, Titusville, Fla., is awarded a $68,311,682 cost-plus-fixed-fee, level-of-effort and completion type contract (N0003022C2023) to provide the United Kingdom (UK) with engineering, technical support services, and deliverable materials for the UK Fleet Ballistic Missile Program requirements that are identified and integrated to support planned milestone schedules and emergent requirements. UK resident technical support, operational support hardware, and consumable spares are also provided. Work will be performed in Denver, Colo., (24.64 percent); Valley Forge, Penn., (23.3 percent); Cape Canaveral, Fla., (23.21 percent); Titusville, Fla., (9.75 percent); Sunnyvale, Calif., (7.77 percent); Coulport, Scotland (4.19 percent); Kings Bay, Ga., (1.83 percent); Bangor, Wash., (1 percent); and various places below one percent (4.35 percent), with an expected level-of-effort completion date of March 31, 2023; a deliverable items completion date of March 31, 2024; and a collaborative replacement materials experiments design completion date of March 31, 2027. Contract funds in the amount of $22,487,065 will be obligated on this award. No contract funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(4). Strategic Systems Programs, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Hensel Phelps Construction Co., Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded a $36,044,200 firm-fixed-price task order (N6274222F9925) under a multiple award construction contract for the construction of a principal end item (PEI) warehouse at U.S. Naval Support Activity, Marine Corps Base Guam. The work to be performed provides for the construction of a PEI warehouse for the storage of operational military vehicles, site preparation to include clearing, grubbing, green waste recycling, and earthwork, and other associated work (paving and site improvements with asphaltic concrete roadway and vehicle staging areas, landscaping, trash enclosure, fencing, gates, bollards, concrete retaining wall). Work will be performed at Finegayan, Guam, and is expected to be completed by July 2024. Fiscal 2022 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $36,044,200 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This task order was competitively procured with four offers received. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-19-D-1332).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $23,033,323 fixed-price-incentive-firm, cost-plus-incentive-fee modification (P00053) to a previously awarded contract (N0001918C1048). This modification adds scope for the development and stand up of the initial F-35 Joint Strike Fighter depot repair capability for the Weapon Bay Door Drive System and Hydraulic Power Generation System, as well as provides increased repair capacity for the Electro-Optical Distributed Aperture System. Work will be performed in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom (59.91 percent); El Segundo, Calif., (22.11 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (12.49 percent); and Rolling Meadows, Ill., (5.49 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2025. Fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $11,948,190; fiscal 2021 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $10,202.510; and non-U.S. Department of Defense participant funds in the amount of $882,623 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Defense Systems Sector, Northridge, Calif., is awarded a $16,620,792 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001922F2308) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001920G0005). This order provides research and development for the redesign of the Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile-Extended Range Guidance Processor Circuit Card Assembly efforts utilizing the open system architecture approach in support of the Air-to-Ground Missile-88E2 program. Work will be performed in Northridge, Calif., and is expected to be completed in June 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $8,139,587 will be obligated at the time of award, all of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Black Construction/Mace International JV, Harmon, Guam (N40084-18-D-0066); and SJC-BVIL LLC,* Montrose, Colo., (N40084-18-D-0068), are awarded a combined $10,000,000 modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts. This modification provides to facilitate additional capacity to order construction services at Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia. Work will performed in Diego Garcia, British Indian Ocean Territory, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 23, 2023. No funds will be obligated at time of award. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East, Yokosuka, Japan, is the contracting activity.

Contour Entertainment Inc.,* Burbank, Calif., (M00264-22-D-0001), is awarded an $8,916,745 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide special effects system design, installation and integration for Galleries 13 and 14 as well as modernization/retrofitting of the special effects system in Galleries 3 through 12 at the National Museum of the Marine Corps (NMMC). Services also include audio/video system playback and monitoring and media products for the NMMC. This contract has a five-year ordering period with a maximum value of $8,916,745. Work will be performed in Triangle, Va. Work is expected to be completed March 31, 2027. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $985,186 will be obligated at the time of award on the initial task order and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively solicited via Contracts Opportunities on the SAM.gov web site, with two proposals received. The Marine Corps Installations National Capital Region-Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Amherst Systems Inc., Buffalo, N.Y., has been awarded a $75,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to support ongoing development efforts for the Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator and Next Generation Electronic Warfare Environment Generator threat environments for the 772nd Test Squadronís Benefield Anechoic Facility. Work will be performed in Buffalo, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by March 29, 2027. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 Air Force research and development funds in the amount of $867,254 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Test Center, Directorate of Contracting, Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA9304-22-D-5002).

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Mo., has been awarded a $59,341,883 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price incentive-firm, undefinitized contract modification (P00032) to previously awarded contract FA8634-18-C-2698 for F-15 Advanced Display Core Processor II Full Rate Production 1. The location of performance is St. Louis, Missouri; multiple continental U.S. operating locations; and Lakenheath, United Kingdom, and is expected to be completed by July 30, 2025. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 Air Force procurement funds in the amount of $22,869,848; and fiscal 2022 working capital funds in the amount of $6,207,675 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity.

Vectrus Systems Corp., Maxwell Air Force Base, Ala., has been awarded a $23,536,542 firm-fixed-price incentive modification (P00110) to contract FA3002-17-C-0009 for contract base operations support. The contract modification is for the exercise of Option Five. Work will be performed at Maxwell-Gunter AFB, Ala., and is expected to be completed March 31, 2023. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $23,536,542 are being obligated at the time of award. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $209,547,802. The 42nd Contracting Squadron, Montgomery, Ala., is the contracting activity.



Centerra Group LLC, Herndon, Va., was awarded a $12,316,315 firm-fixed-price contract extension for all firefighting duties and tasks on Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. Work is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022. This award is the result of a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,026,360 are being obligated at the time of award. The 45th Contracting Squadron, Patrick Space Force Base, Fla., is the contracting activity (FA2521-16-C-0004).

Defense Engineering Corp., Beavercreek, Ohio, has been awarded a $9,999,884 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the development, integration and experimentation of sensors for enhanced lethality. this contract provides for enhancement of the state-of-the-art sensor system research and development. Work will be performed in Dayton, Ohio, and is expected to be completed by June 21, 2025. Fiscal 2021 research and development funds in the amount of $270,560 are being obligated at time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8650-22-C-1026).

Defense Logistics Agency

TransMontaigne Partners L.P., Selma, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $68,723,178 firm?fixed?price contract for services and related contractor?owned, contractor?operated fuel storage facilities with capabilities to receive, store, protect and ship two grades of aviation turbine fuel. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a four?year base contract with one five?year option period. Location of performance is North Carolina, with an April 30, 2026, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2026 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603?22?C?5003).

Compass Instruments Inc.,* Sugar Grove, Ill., has been awarded a maximum $11,382,910 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity long-term contract for thermal oxidation testers. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Illinois and Pennsylvania, with a March 31, 2027, ordering period end date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime, Warren, Mich., (SPRDL1-22-D-0007).

U.S. Army

AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp., Philadelphia, Penn., was awarded a $29,238,432 modification (P00010) to contract W58RGZ-20-C-0015 for new AW119Kx aircraft. Work will be performed in Philadelphia, Penn., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2024. Fiscal 2022 aircraft procurement, Army funds; and Foreign Military Sales (Israel) funds in the amount of $29,238,432 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Dyncorp International LLC, Fort Worth, Texas, was awarded an $11,312,356 modification (P00204) to contract W58RGZ-19-C-0025 for aviation maintenance services. Work will be performed at Fort Drum, N.Y.; and Kuwait, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 28, 2022. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance, Army funds; and aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,312,356 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

Dari Concepts LLC, Newark, Delaware, was awarded a $10,026,228 firm-fixed-price contract for labor, materials and supplies to acquire, deliver and install security systems along the perimeter of the International Zone in Baghdad, Iraq. Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Baghdad, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2022. Foreign Military Financing, Iraq Ministry of Defense funds in the amount of $10,026,228 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-22-C-0011).

Fenton Construction Inc.,* Sioux City, Iowa, was awarded a $7,773,226 firm-fixed-price contract for material removal at Florence Bend on the Missouri River. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Omaha, Neb., with an estimated completion date of Oct. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $7,773,226 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha, Neb., is the contracting activity (W9128F-22-C-0012).

U.S. Transportation Command

Erickson Helicopters Inc., Portland, Ore., was awarded a modification (P00014) on firm-fixed-price contract HTC711-18-D-R023 in the amount of $16,379,297. This modification provides continued dedicated fixed-wing and rotary-wing air services. Work will be performed at Edwin Andrews Air Base, Philippines. The period of performance is from March 28, 2022, to Sept. 27, 2022. Fiscal 2022 transportation working capital funds were obligated at award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract from $103,261,044 to $119,640,341. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Jacobs Technology Inc., Tullahoma, Tennessee, was awarded a firm-fixed price, labor hour contract (HTC711-22-F-D039) in the amount of $14,563,256. This contract provides information technology service management enterprise support. Work will be performed primarily on-site at Scott Air Force Base, Ill.. Other locations include St. Louis, Mo.; Washington, D.C.; and Norfolk, Va. The period of performance is from April 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2022 transportation working capital; and operation and maintenance funds were obligated at award. U.S. Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott AFB, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Radiance Technologies Inc.,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded a within-scope, add-work modification (P00012) totaling $7,999,996 to previously awarded contract HR0011-20-C-0146 for the Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling (SAFE-SiM) program. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $31,410,991 from $23,410,995. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., (60 percent); Basking Ridge, N.J., (6 percent); Menlo Park, Calif., (28 percent); Poway, Calif., (1 percent); and Rome, N.Y. (5 percent), with an expected completion date of April 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $1,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Agency, Arlington, Va., is the contracting activity.

*Small business