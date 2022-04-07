Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

PAR Hawaii Refining LLC, Houston, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $24,663,259 firm?fixed?price contract for services and related contractor?owned, contractor?operated fuel storage facilities with capabilities to receive, store, protect and ship Jet A aviation turbine fuel. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(2), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.303-2. This is a one?year base contract with one one?year option period. Location of performance is Hawaii, with an April 4, 2023, performance completion date. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE603?22?C?5004).

Florida Governmental Utility Authority, Longwood, Fla., has been awarded a maximum $11,134,090 modification (P00093) to a 50-year utilities contract (SP0600-10-C-8251) with no option periods for water and wastewater systems at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla.. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Florida, with a Feb. 28, 2061, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2061 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.

Burlington Apparel Fabrics, Greensboro, N.C., has been awarded a maximum $10,951,579 letter contract for poly/wool serge cloth. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a one-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with an April 4, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1534).

U.S. Air Force

Amentum Service Inc., Germantown, Md., has been awarded an $18,501,510 modification to a previously awarded contract to exercise Option Year Six. This contract modification provides program support for Air Combat Commandís Unmanned Aircraft System Operations Center Support, providing the warfighter long endurance, real time reconnaissance and surveillance, and precision attack against fixed and time critical targets. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds are being obligated at time of award. This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $142,229,509. Work will be performed at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Holloman AFB, N.M., Ellsworth AFB, S.D., Whiteman AFB, Mo., Shaw AFB, S.C., Ramstein Air Base, Germany, and Kadena AB, Japan, and is expected to be complete by March 31, 2023. Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management and Integration Center, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., is the contracting activity (FA4890-16-C-0007).

U.S. Army

Ophirex Inc.,* Corte Madera, Calif., was awarded a $13,827,499 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for broad-spectrum snakebite antidote oral product development and clinical study. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Corte Madera, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Aug. 4, 2024. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation, defense-wide funds in the amount of $13,827,499 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Md., is the contracting activity (W81XWH-22-C-0030).

U.S. Navy

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), Reston, Va., was awarded a $10,167,546 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost (no fee) task order (N66001-22-F-0434) for public safety interoperable communications technical assistance and strategic communications and tools under multiple award contract N66001-19-D-3413. The task order provides for research, development, testing, evaluation, and delivery of tools, documentation, training, workshops, and strategic communications plans to enhance communications interoperability of public safety and first responders. The task order includes a one-year base period and one, one-year option period. The option period, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this task order to $20,558,626. Work will be performed in San Diego, Calif., (95 percent); and Reston, Va., (5 percent), with much of the work being performed in telework status. Work is expected to be completed by March 2023. If the option is exercised, work could continue until March 2024. Fiscal 2022 Navy working capital funds in the amount of $1,652,626 will be obligated at the time of award. Further funding will be provided incrementally. This contract is being awarded based on an approved Fair Opportunity Exemption pursuant to the authority of Federal Acquisition Regulation 16.505(b)(2)(i)(b) only one awardee is capable of providing the supplies or services required at the level of quality required because the supplies or services ordered are unique or highly specialized. The Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity (N66001).

Centurum Information Technology,* McLean, Va., was awarded a $9,107,764 modification to exercise a six-month option to a previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee contract (N66001-18-D-0153). The modification provides for continuing support on depot management functions to include overhaul, repairs, and fabrication; testing and calibration; quality assurance and production logistics; and systems and components analysis for depot level support services. This six-month modification increases the overall value of the existing contract to $99,807,136. The period of performance is from July 29, 2022, through Jan. 28, 2023. All work will be performed in San Diego, Calif.. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated as individual task orders are issued, using Department of Defense working capital funds. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

*Small business