Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

ARCTOS Technology Solutions LLC,* Dayton, Ohio (W911SR-22-D-0011); Batelle Memorial Institute, Aberdeen, Md., (W911SR-22-D-0012); Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., McLean, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0013); DCS Corp., Alexandria, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0014); Edmond Scientific Co., Alexandria, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0015); Enterprise Resource Planning International LLC, Laurel, Md., (W911SR-22-D-0016); Excet Inc.,* Springfield, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0017); Global Systems Engineering LLC,* Alexandria, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0018); Hythe Research LLC,* Havre De Grace, Md., (W911SR-22-D-0019); Joint Research and Development Inc.,* Stafford, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0020); Laulima Government Solutions LLC,* Orlando, Fla., (W911SR-22-D-0021); Leidos Inc., Reston, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0022); LMI Consulting LLC, Tysons, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0023); Mantech Advanced Systems International Inc., Herndon, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0024); Parsons Government Services Inc., Centreville, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0025); Patricio Enterprises Inc.,* Stafford, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0026); QinetiQ Inc., Lorton, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0027); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0028); SciTech Services Inc.,* Havre De Grace, Md., (W911SR-22-D-0029); SNA International LLC,* Alexandria, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0030); Science and Technology Corp.,* Hampton, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0031); T2S LLC,* Belcamp, Md., (W911SR-22-D-0032); TENAX Technologies LLC,* Belcamp, Md., (W911SR-22-D-0033); Universal Consulting Services Inc.,* Fairfax, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0034); Venesco LLC, Chantilly,* Va., (W911SR-22-D-0035); and Zero Point Inc.,* Virginia Brach, Va., (W911SR-22-D-0036), will compete for each order of the $869,061,571 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-plus-incentive fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to provide technical support for research, development, test and evaluation, engineering, acquisition (product development, fielding and support) and chemical and biological demilitarization operations. Bids were solicited via the internet with 26 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2032. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

Caelum Research Corp.,* Rockville, Md., was awarded a $201,131,019 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for data collection support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity (W91CRB-22-D-0011).

ARDL Inc.,* Mount Vernon, Ill., (W912P9-22-D-0001); ESI-ATC JV LLC,* Westland, Mich., (W912P9-22-D-0008); GRK BHATE JV LLC,* Englewood, Colo., (W912P9-22-D-0004); and Pe Ayuda JV LLC,* St. Louis, Mo., (W912P9-22-D-0009), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for environmental consulting services. Bids were solicited via the internet with seven received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2027. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis, Mo., is the contracting activity.

Northeastern Michigan Rehabilitation and Opportunity Center, Alpena, Mich., was awarded a $17,300,685 firm-fixed-price contract for wood pallets and boxes to ship grenades. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 7, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity (W52P1J-22-D-3006).

Luxfer Magtech Inc.,* Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded an $11,480,057 firm-fixed-price contract for the M256A2 Chemical Agent Detector Kit. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 8, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Mich., is the contracting activity (W56HZV-22-D-0029).

U.S. Air Force

ITA International LLC, Newport News, Va., has been awarded a $78,594,411 firm-fixed-price level of effort task order, for Ninth Air Force Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Staff Support Services. This contract provides for contractor provided support services at multiple locations throughout the Central Command area of responsibility. The task order consists of a two month transition period, 10 month base period, and four one-year options periods. The period of performance of the task order is May 3, 2022, to May 2, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,909,850 is being obligated at the time of award (FA4890-22-F-0024). The contracting activity is Headquarters Air Combat Command, Acquisition Management Integration Center, Langley Air Force Base, Va.

Tapestry Solution Inc., a Boeing Company, San Diego, Calif., has been awarded a $41,977,632 contract for executive airlift flight dispatch services. This contract provides flight dispatch services comparable to existing commercial airline 24/7/365 world-wide operations. The location of performance is the contractorís facility. The work is expected to be completed by Jan. 31, 2027. This award is a result of a competitive acquisition. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $4,630,817 are being obligated at the time of award (FA286022C0011). The 316th Contracting Squadron, Services Flight, Joint Base Andrews, Md., is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp. Missiles and Fire Control, Dallas, Texas, is being awarded a $74,085,614 modification (P00050) to a previously-awarded contract (HQ0147-17-C-0032) for the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) ground equipment to support the U.S. government.† The total maximum ceiling value of this contract is increased from $7,760,614,995 to $7,834,700,609.† Under this contract modification, Lockheed Martin will provide six launchers, THAAD Fire Control and Communication (TFCC), and associated Peculiar Support Equipment (PSE) under firm-fixed-price and fixed-price incentive (firm target) contract line items.† The work will be performed in Dallas, Texas; Lufkin, Texas; and Camden, Ark.† The period of performance is from April 8, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2025. Fiscal 2021 procurement funds in the amount of $74,085,614 are being obligated at time of award.† The Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Navy

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Company, Stratford, Conn., is awarded a $27,378,339 firm-fixed-price order (N0001922F2312) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001919G0029). This order procures rate tooling and non-recurring engineering in support of achieving a production quantity at full rate of up to 24 CH-53K aircraft per year. Work will be performed in Stratford, and is expected to be completed in September 2026. Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $27,378,339 will be obligated at the time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $19,126,378, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-only modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-5509 for design agent engineering efforts in support of the Dual Band Radar program. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., (30 percent); Norfolk, Va., (20 percent); San Diego, Calif., (20 percent); Marlborough, Mass., (15 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (10 percent); and Chesapeake, Va., (5 percent), and is expected to be completed by June 2022. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $134,484 (77 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test, and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $40,600 (23 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $40,600 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport LLC, Lockport, La., is awarded a $13,725,953 fixed-price incentive (firm target), firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-type contract for the production of the Mine Countermeasures Unmanned Surface Vehicle (MCM USV), engineering services and other direct costs. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $122,908,682. Work will be performed in Lockport, La., (65 percent); Portsmouth, Va., (22 percent); Atlanta, Ga., (10 percent); and Orrville, Ohio (3 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2027. Fiscal 2021 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,725,953 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with three offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-6305).

Honeywell International Inc., Minneapolis, Minn., is awarded a $10,042,620, firm-fixed-price job order under basic ordering agreement N0016418GGM66 for strategic radiation-hardened microelectronics (SRHM) equipment upgrades. Defense Production Act Title III funding in the amount of $10,042,620 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This effort will be completed in Minneapolis, Minnesota (100 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2024. This contract was not competitively procured. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, Crane, Ind., is the contracting activity (N0016418GGM66_N0016422FG023).

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colo., is awarded a $7,951,143 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to previously awarded global contingency services multiple award contract N62742-16-D-3552. This modification provides for the extension of the water treatment equipment and water treatment services at Red Hill. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 9, 2022. This award brings the total cumulative value of the contract to $31,036,238. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,500,000 will be obligated at time of award, of which $7,951,143 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.†

Defense Logistics Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Oklahoma City, Okla., has been awarded a minimum $8,561,587 modification (P00006) to a four-year base contract (SPRTA1-19-D-0001) with one five-year option period to add pricing for the manufacture of B-2 mid liner exhaust pipes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is California, with a June 1, 2024, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.

*Small business