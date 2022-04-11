Headlines — April 11

News

Russia warns of ‘direct military confrontation’ with US as Ukraine forces retreat.

Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov, however, earlier told Newsweek the West is provoking Russia.

Patriot missile battery heading to Slovakia amid Ukraine invasion response

The Army will send a Patriot missile battery to Slovakia, the Pentagon announced Friday, to backfill that country’s air defense capabilities.

Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander, US official says

A U.S. official said Russia named Gen. Alexander Dvornikov as commander of an armed campaign that Russian authorities still call a “special military operation.”

Business

Bath Iron Works boss abruptly resigns

A terse notification to employees announced Dirk Lesko had resigned from the General Dynamics subsidiary that employs about 7,000 workers.

Austal focuses on ship repair, supplying components while it awaits construction contracts

Shipbuilder Austal USA is growing its ship-repair business and is serving as a component builder for other shipyards while trying to secure more contracts for its Alabama production line.

HII, known as a shipbuilder, pursues pivot to global defense tech company

The largest shipbuilder in the U.S. has updated its brand as part of an effort to demonstrate its broadened portfolio.

Defense

As classified B-21 bomber nears flight, secret facility sees more curious ‘probing’

Home to top secret projects, Air Force’s Plant 42 is nirvana for aviation enthusiasts, who apparently sometimes take their interest too far.

The Marines’ amphibious combat vehicle heads back to sea

A key equipment issue has been fixed and the vehicles are ready to resume training exercises.

More F-35s, Compass Call replacements make it onto Air Force wish list

The U.S. Air Force’s wish list for fiscal 2023 would include billions of dollars for more, brand-new F-35A fighter jets as well as EC-37 Compass Calls aircraft, hypersonic technology tests and construction projects for bases recovering from natural disasters.

US Space Force to test experimental navigation satellite in upcoming Army exercise

The Air Force Research Laboratory and L3Harris will begin integrated testing this summer of an experimental satellite with implications for a future hybrid precision, navigation and timing architecture.

Veterans

VA secretary promises improvements in medical wait time data

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough acknowledged that he is “frustrated” with inconsistency in how medical appointment wait time data is calculated and recorded within the department’s health care systems, and promised changes on the issue later this year.

VFW posts are dying. They need hesitant 9/11 vets to fill the void.

VFW and American Legion posts are disappearing.