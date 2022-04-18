Contracts Briefs

Defense Logistics Agency

General Electric Aviation, Lynn, Mass., has been awarded a maximum $149,693,969 firm-fixed-price, requirements-type delivery order against a five-year subsumable basic ordering agreement (SPE4AX-22-D-9409) for T700 engine supplies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulations 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Massachusetts, with a Sept. 30, 2026, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal year 2022 through 2026 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Richmond, Va.

Direct Energy Business LLC, Pittsburgh, Penn., has been awarded an estimated $44,040,018 firm-fixed-price requirements contract to supply and deliver retail electricity and ancillary/incidental services. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a two-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, with a May 31, 2024, performance completion date. Using customers are Air Force, Army, Navy and Department of Homeland Security. Using customers are solely responsible to fund this contract and vary in appropriation type and fiscal year. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va., (SPE604-22-D-8002).

M&M Manufacturing LLC, Lajas, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $8,388,900 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Lot 01 Layer 6 trousers. This was a competitive acquisition with nine responses received. Additional contracts are expected to be awarded under this solicitation (SPE1C1-20-R-0157). This is a one-year base contract with three one-year option periods. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with an April 14, 2023, ordering period end date. Using military services are Army and Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2023 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Penn., (SPE1C1-22-D-1519).

U.S. Navy

Huntington Ingalls Inc., Pascagoula, Miss., is awarded a $41,680,732 cost-plus-award-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-2312 to exercise options for accomplishment of follow yard services for the DDG 51 Class destroyer program. Work will be performed in Pascagoula, Miss., (98 percent); Washington, D.C. (1 percent); and Bath, Maine (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. Fiscal 2016 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) (SCN) funds in the amount of $3,747,563 (18 percent); fiscal 2017 SCN funds in the amount of $2,182,007 (10 percent); fiscal 2018 SCN funds in the amount of $14,647,996 (71 percent); and fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (RDT&E) funds in the amount of $118,071 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award. The RDT&E funds will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $22,953,288 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides initial product support maintenance of the F-35 Lightning II chase aircraft necessary to support F-35 aircraft acceptance and delivery at the final assembly and check out facility, to include all pre and post-flight activities, the removal and replacement of failed components, and return the aircraft to a clean and compliant condition suitable for first-time delivery of the operational F-35 aircraft to the Air Force, Navy, non-U.S. Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Md., is the contracting activity (N0001922D0024).

Comtech EF Data, Tempe, Ariz., is awarded a $13,132,880 contract modification under an existing firm-fixed-price, indefinite-quantity/indefinite-delivery contract (N00039-18-D-0007) for Comtech SLM-5650B modems, SLM-5650B modem upgrade kits, firmware upgrades, and technical support services. The commercially available modems support satellite communications and interoperability across Navy platforms and shore sites. The contract action will increase the ceiling values of existing firm-fixed-price line items by $13,132,880, increasing the current contract value from $58,812,559 to $71,945,439. Contract actions will be issued and funds obligated as individual delivery orders. Funds will be placed on contract with a production delivery order issued after award of the contract modification. Work will be performed in Tempe, Ariz., and is expected to be completed by March 2023. This sole-source contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source, per Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation subpart 6.302-1). The Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, San Diego, Calif., is the contracting activity.

Amherst Systems Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Buffalo, N.Y., is awarded an $11,975,782 cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides for engineering maintenance and repair of the Advanced Multiple Emitter Simulator and the Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator systems and subsystems in support of the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division Multi-Spectral Electronic Warfare System Support activity and for its Foreign Military Sales customers. Work will be performed in Buffalo, N.Y., and is expected to be completed in April 2027. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1). The Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Point Mugu, Calif., is the contracting activity (N6893622D0012).

DRS Laurel Technologies, Johnstown, Penn., is awarded an $11,397,181 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-only contract for Ship Self Defense System (SSDS) Technical Insertion 2016 (TI-16) hardware production and engineering services. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $191,257,553. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Penn., and is expected to be completed by April 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2027. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,005,995 will be obligated at time of award, and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with four offers received. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N0002422C5235).

VSE Corp., Alexandria, Va., is awarded an $8,492,453 firm-fixed-price, with cost contract line items for materials, shipping and travel, modification (P00011) to previously awarded contract M67854-20-C-0030 for equipment maintenance test support services. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $56,084,279. This contract modification provides for the exercise of options to continue vehicle maintenance and configuration testing support for the Assault Amphibious Vehicle and Amphibious Combat Vehicle Family of Vehicles. Work will be performed in Caroline County, Va., with an expected completion date of April 2023. Fiscal 2020 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $1,272,986 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year, and fiscal 2021 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $867,362 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Va., is the contracting activity (M67854-20-C-0030).

Missile Defense Agency

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Magna, Utah, is being awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum amount of $37,903,360. Under this follow-on contract, the contractor will provide motor refurbishment of government furnished motors, providing technical support, flight certification, safe handling, transportation, propulsion, propellant/motor component testing, propellant sensitivity studies, aging assessment, storage, demilitarization/disposal of legacy rocket motors and other technical support as needed. Three task orders in the amounts of $5,621,008; $5,376,233; and $1,678,285 are being issued at the time of contract award. The work will be performed in Magna, Utah. The ordering period is from April 15, 2022, through April 14, 2027. One offer was solicited and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $865,048 are being obligated on this award. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity (HQ0859-22-D-0002).



U.S. Army

Nordic Industries Inc., Olivehurst, Calif., was awarded a $31,939,200 firm-fixed-price contract for stream bank protection and stabilization of the existing riverbank and levee on the Lower American River. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in West Sacramento, Calif., with an estimated completion date of Nov. 14, 2023. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $31,939,200 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento, Calif., is the contracting activity (W91238-22-C-0012).

Expal USA, Hooks, Texas, was awarded a $28,830,008 modification (P00002) to contract W52P1J-21-D-0026 W52P1J-21-F-0244 for demilitarization and disposal of cluster munitions. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 15, 2027. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., is the contracting activity.

Southern Contracting LLC,* Newbern, Tenn., was awarded a $24,625,470 firm-fixed-price contract for the demolition of an existing concrete floodwall, roadway, sidewalks and storm drainage utilities, along with the construction of new floodwall and an over-the-levee access ramp in Caruthersville, Missouri. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work will be performed in Newbern, Tenn., with an estimated completion date of April 29, 2025. Fiscal 2022 civil construction funds in the amount of $24,625,470 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis, Tenn., is the contracting activity (W912EQ-22-C-0013).

Geeks and Nerds,* Huntsville, Ala., was awarded an $11,249,005 modification (P00009) to contract W31P4Q-21-F-B005 to support service requirements within the Program Executive Office Aviation Headquarters. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Ala., with an estimated completion date of April 14, 2026. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds; and aircraft procurement, Army funds in the amount of $11,249,005 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Ala., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Special Operations Command

Patriot3 Inc., Fredericksburg, Va., (H92240-22-D-0008), was awarded a $10,000,000 maximum ceiling value, single award, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with an ordering period of up to five years for the acquisition of Patriot3 Inc. Jet Boots Dive Propulsion System(s) (JBDPS), JBDPS parts, and JBDPS repair/maintenance and training. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $110,000 are being obligated at the time of award. The majority of the work will be performed in Fredericksburg, Va., and is expected to be completed by fiscal 2027. This is a sole source contract under the authority of Federal Acquisition Regulation 6-302-1. U.S. Special Operations Command, Tampa, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business