Contracts Briefs

U.S. Army

Knight Construction & Supply Inc., Deer Park, Wash., was awarded a $115,577,700 firm-fixed-price contract to rehabilitate intake gates and replace the existing iso-phase bus at the McNary Lock and Dam. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Umatilla, Ore., with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2031. Fiscal 2022 Bonneville Power Administration funds in the amount of $4,808,900 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla, Wash., is the contracting activity (W912EF-22-C-0004).

Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Va., was awarded a $49,391,633 cost-plus-incentive-fee contract for various technical support elements required for the management and operation of five high-performance computing centers. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Vicksburg, Miss., John C. Stennis Space Center, Miss., Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., with an estimated completion date of April 17, 2023. Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation, Army funds in the amount of $1,753,551 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Ala., is the contracting activity (W912DY-22-F-0191).

ModernaTX Inc., Cambridge, Mass., was awarded a $10,500,000 modification (P00023) to contract W911QY-20-C-0100 for a change to the production schedule from one presentation/type of COVID-19 vaccine to a different presentation/type. Work will be performed in Cambridge, Mass., with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022. Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations funds in the amount of $10,500,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., is the contracting activity.

U.S. Air Force

Tech Ord, a division of AMTEC Corp., Clear Lake, S.D., (FA8213-22-D-0003); and CAPCO LLC, Grand Junction, Colorado (FA8213-22-D-0002), have been awarded a $35,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the BBU-35A/B impulse cartridge. This contract provides an impulse cartridge comprised of a cylindrical aluminum case containing a firing electrode, bridge-wire, and propellant. Work will be performed in Clear Lake, S.D., and Grand Junction, Colo., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2028. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and three offers were received. Fiscal 2021 ammunition, Air Force funds in the amount of $3,000 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is the contracting activity.

Utah State University/Space Dynamics Laboratory, Albuquerque, N.M., has been awarded an $11,384,566 cost-plus fixed-fee contract for the Hybrid Space Architecture Testbed – Albuquerque Mission Operations Center. This contract provides for support tools for emerging satellite technologies that may solve many software and communications challenges among satellite antennae ground stations and orbiting assets. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, N.M., and is expected to be completed by April 19, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received. Fiscal 2022 research and development funds in the amount of $4,616,007 are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Albuquerque, N.M., is the contracting activity (FA9453-22-C-0040).

MilSup LLC, North Las Vegas, Nev., has been awarded a $10,454,594 firm-fixed-price modification (P00007) to previously awarded contract FA4890-21-C-0001 for the RC/OC/WC-135 and E-4B Aircrew Training and Courseware Development Contract. This modification exercises Option Year One. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $52,574,135. Fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance funds will be incrementally obligated in the amount of $6,730,694. Work will be performed at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb., and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2023. Air Combat Command Acquisition Management & Integration Center, Langley AFB, Val., is the contracting activity.

PAR Government Systems Corp., Rome, N.Y., has been awarded a $7,991,738 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a radio frequency technology integration software prototype. This contract provides for research, design, development, implementation, testing and demonstration of radio frequency communications-related technologies to support Command, Control, Communications and Computer & Intelligence (C4I) program requirements. Work will be performed in Rome, N.Y., and is expected to be completed by April 27, 2027. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, N.Y., is the contracting activity (FA8750-22-C-1518).

U.S. Navy

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Orlando, Fla., is awarded a $34,476,316 modification (P00012) to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (N6833516D0022). This modification exercises options to extend logistics support services for the Consolidated Automated Support System (CASS)/Reconfigurable Transportable CASS testing systems. Work will be performed in Orlando, Fla., and is expected to be completed in April 2023. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, N.J., is the contracting activity.

Air Center Helicopters Inc. (ACHI), Burleson, Texas, was awarded an $11,859,826 firm-fixed-price, C-type contract that provides ship-based commercial helicopter and vertical replenishment (VERTREP) services to Navy ships, partner nationsí ships, and theater facilities and operations worldwide. ACHI is required to perform missions at any time, day or night, on a 24-hour per day basis, and shall be capable of executing all missions during a state of war, warlike operations, civil strife, piracy, natural disaster or other hostilities, and obey all lawful orders in the execution of their mission. This contract includes a one-year base period, three one-year option periods, and one final option period consisting of 241 days. Work is performed worldwide and is expected to be completed by July 24, 2026, if all options are exercised. The overall value of the contract, if all options are exercised is $53,913,562. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds were obligated in the amount of $11,859,826 for this contract. This contract is incrementally funded through the use of operation and maintenance (Navy) funds, and it will utilize the appropriate fiscal year funding throughout the life of the contract. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website with two proposals received. The Navyís Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Va., is the contracting activity (N3220521C2298).

Schmidt-Prime Group LLC,* Pensacola, Fla., is awarded a $10,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N69450-20-D-0002). This modification provides to increase the not-to-exceed contract price for professional architectural and engineering services. This award brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $47,000,000. Work will be performed within the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast (SE) area of operations. The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of November 2024. Task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance (Navy); and military construction (Navy) funds. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. NAVFAC SE, Jacksonville, Fla., is the contracting activity.

*Small business