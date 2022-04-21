fbpx
aerotech news - edwards afb Edwards AFB
high desert warrior - ft irwin Fort Irwin NTC/Barstow
desert lightning news - nellis/creech afb Nellis/Creech AFB
the thunderbolt - luke afb Luke AFB
desert lightning news - davis monthan Davis-Monthan AFB
Featured

Poland announces increased defense spending

by David Vergun
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak for talks at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 20, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

At the Pentagon April 20, 2022, for a meeting with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said his country will increase its defense spending to 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Blaszczak said the increase will begin next year. He also noted that Poland signed an agreement to acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks from the United States earlier this month.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Richard Peacock, commander of the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sidney Howard III, former commander of the 1BEB stand at parade rest during a change of command ceremony at Bolesławiec, Poland, April 4, 2022. The 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, also known as “Diehard,” is the oldest engineer battalion in the U.S. Army, tracing its lineage all the way to 1846. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Hassani Ribera)

The defense minister said he’s grateful for the U.S. engagement and commitment in solidifying allied posture against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, as well as strengthening NATO’s eastern flank, including deployment of additional troops to Poland.

“With great concern, we’re observing everyday Russian attacks in Ukraine. I trust that Russia will be held accountable for all its war crimes,” Blaszczak said.

Austin thanked Blaszczak for providing security assistance to the Ukrainian military and facilitating the delivery of security assistance from the United States and other NATO allies and partners from around the globe.

“Perhaps most importantly, the Polish people have opened their hearts and their homes to millions of Ukrainians fleeing the violence. And you’ve done it with grace,” Austin said.

Austin said he’s looking forward to discussing the ways in which the Defense Department can further strengthen its close, military-to-military alliance with Poland.

Austin mentioned that Poland has had a long history of fighting for its independence and helping others fight for theirs. He said it reminds him of the old Polish saying, “for our freedom and for yours.”

Austin added: “Mr. Minister, Poland has once again demonstrated that spirit.”

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Eglin AFB test team proves...
 By 1st Lt. Lindsey Heflin
NASA builds welding test article...
 By Jennifer Harbaugh
Researchers at NAWCWD China Lake...
 By Aerotech News & Review
Contracts Briefs
 By Aerotech News & Review
Advertise With Us - View the Aerotech News 2021 media kit