Contracts Briefs

U.S. Navy

Raytheon Co., Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Tewksbury, Mass., is awarded a $482,714,279 cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost-only, and firm-fixed-price contract for DDG 1000 Class Combat System activation, sustainment and modernization support for Mission Systems and Total Ship Computing Environment infrastructure (TSCEi) hardware/equipment, in addition to non-recurring engineering services supporting combat system installation, integration, development, testing, correction, maintenance, and modernization of Zumwalt-class Mission Systems and Mission System equipment. This contract includes options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $1,675,745,280. Work will be performed in Tewksbury, Mass., (37 percent); Portsmouth, R.I., (37 percent); San Diego, Calif., (22 percent); Nashua, N.H., (2 percent); Pascagoula, Miss., (1 percent); and Fort Wayne, Ind., (1 percent), and is expected to be completed by April 2023. If all options are exercised, work will continue through April 2027. Fiscal 2022 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $5,100,000 (34 percent); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $4,000,000 (26 percent); fiscal 2022 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of† $3,209,388 (22 percent); fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,610,000 (17 percent); and fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $216,000 (1 percent) will be obligated at time of award, of which $3,425,388 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1) ó only one responsible source, and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity (N00024-22-C-5522).

Defense Logistics Agency

American Water Operations and Maintenance LLC, Camden, N.J., has been awarded a maximum $18,755,256 modification (P00039) to a 50-year utility services contract (SP0600-17-C-8322) with no option periods for water and wastewater systems at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. This is a fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. Location of performance is Ohio, with a Nov. 30, 2068, performance completion date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2068 Air Force operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Va.