GE Aviation choses BAE Systems to provide energy management solutions for NASA’s hybrid electric aircraft technology demonstrator

BAE Systems has been selected by GE Aviation to provide energy management solutions for the recently announced hybrid electric technology demonstrator program.

As part of the NASA research project, BAE Systems will design, test, and supply energy management components for electric aircraft in the megawatt power class.

NASA’s Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration project aims to progress hybrid electric flight technologies for commercial aviation. The project includes ground and flight-test demonstrations to be conducted over the next five years.

“We are harnessing our expertise in energy management systems and flight critical controls to support the development of electric propulsion systems for the future of flight,” said Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. “This effort continues our longstanding relationship with GE.”

In addition to energy storage, BAE Systems will provide the high-integrity controls and cables for the demonstrator’s power management system, which will be tested on CT7-9B turboprop engines. The company will also leverage its investment in aircraft electrification and expertise in flight-critical systems to provide guidance for electric flight certification requirements.

“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with BAE Systems on this demonstrator to advance energy storage systems at altitude,” said Mohamed Ali, vice president and general manager of engineering for GE Aviation. “GE Aviation is leading the development of hybrid electric technology for commercial aviation through this NASA collaboration. Energy management is an important component of our research program toward a more electric future of aviation with reduced carbon emissions and less reliance on fossil-based jet fuels.”

Work on the project will be conducted at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Endicott, N.Y.