Headlines — April 22

News

First American howitzers bound for Ukraine arrive in Europe as US troops begin training Ukrainians on the cannons

The first US 155mm howitzers from the latest $800 million military aid package for Ukraine have arrived in Europe as American troops there begin training Ukrainian forces on the artillery, a senior U.S. defense official said April 20.

Russian offensive bears down on Donbas as West races to resupply Ukraine

Russian forces made incremental gains in their offensive in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region, while the remaining defenders in Mariupol warned that time was running out and asked to be evacuated to a third country.

Ukraine’s Air Force has added about 20 more operational aircraft after influx of spare parts, senior US defense official says

A day earlier, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Ukraine had received additional fighter aircraft to add to its numbers. But on April 20, the senior defense official walked that back, saying Ukraine had not received more aircraft but had in fact received aircraft parts to make more of its existing aircraft functional.

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ missile changes little for US, scholars say

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters April 20 that the United States did not consider the weapon a threat to Washington or its allies. Defense policy and strategy scholars told The Washington Post that although the weapon sounds intimidating, the escalating threats Putin has made since his unprovoked Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine should be more concerning.

Business

AeroVironment wins $20M contract for hand-launched drone for Ukraine

The Defense Department has awarded the first contract of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative’s $300 million budget for this year, a $19.7 million deal with AeroVironment for a small, hand-launched surveillance drone called the RQ-20 Puma AE.

Pentagon seeks reauthorization, expansion of small business funding

The Pentagon is pursuing the reauthorization and expansion for programs meant to boost small business participation in defense research, set to expire Sept. 30, a lead official said April 20.

Longtime Fincantieri CEO Bono to step down

The Italian government has named a new CEO at Fincantieri, bringing to an end the 20-year reign of Giuseppe Bono at the state-owned shipyard.

Will Ukraine get the Slovak Zuzana 155mm Howitzer?

Slovakia touts potential sale to Ukraine. Plus, China sells the HQ-22 surface-to-air missile system to Serbia and the U.S. Air Force wants EC-37 Compas Calls.

Defense

Army expects Next Generation Squad Weapon to get to its first unit by next year

For the first time in 65 years, the Army has changed its individual rifle, squad machine gun, optic and caliber of both weapons at the same time.

Fewer Marines in the Corps, but more pay for those who stay

There will be fewer Marines in uniform by year’s end under the current budget proposal, but they’ll get paid more.

US Space Force developing plans for tactically responsive capabilities

As Congress pushes the Space Force to develop a responsive launch capability that can reconstitute assets quickly, the service is looking more broadly at how it can make its entire architecture more responsive.

Veterans

VA to award millions in suicide prevention grants to community groups

Veterans Affairs officials plan to award nearly $52 million in grants for suicide prevention programs in coming months to community groups in an effort to provide more targeted help for individuals in distress and better outreach to veterans outside the VA health care system.